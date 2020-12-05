Bid to halt habitat loss and reintroduce declining species in Suffolk

Published: 6:00 AM December 5, 2020 Updated: 11:10 AM December 9, 2020

Suffolk County Council has agreed to form a biodiversity plan to enhance wildlife and re-introduce species, such as this wasp spider species. Picture: JAMES MALLINDER - Credit: James Mallinder

A pledge has been made to protect wildlife habitats to halt the loss of at risk species in Suffolk.

Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw, leader of the Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group at Suffolk County Council, said biodiversity had benefits to people's health, food supplies and air and river quality. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Suffolk County Council agreed a motion on Thursday afternoon for a biodiversity strategy to be developed in a bid to halt the loss the habitats and species and reintroduce declining species in suitable areas.

The motion also pledged to investigate whether a cross-region nature recovery partnership can be created and write to the Government calling for support.

MORE: Suffolk County Council outlines plan to be carbon-neutral by 2030Leader of the Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group who put forward the motion, Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw, said: “Biodiversity just means to have as many species as possible, all co-habiting and interacting together.

“I’m really pleased that this motion has been met with such overwhelming support from the council.

Rivers, lakes and other areas of water benefit from a thriving biodiversity. Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS - Credit: Archant

“Suffolk County Council has today taken another step on the path to making a difference. By working together, across political party lines, we can have a real impact.”

“The biodiversity crisis is a worldwide problem, with thousands of plant and animal species at risk of extinction, but it’s also a very local issue which means that we can have a big impact.”

Among the benefits of thriving wildlife populations and biodiversity are security of food sources by having healthy numbers of pollinators, cleaner air and water and the mental and physical health for people able to enjoy appealing public open spaces and parks.

Statistics heard during the council’s debate indicated that up to 15% of UK species were under threat of extinction and 41% of species have declined since 1970.

Richard Rout, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for environment said the biodiversity plan is the latest in the council's commitment to the environment agenda. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL - Credit: Suffolk County Council

MORE: Suffolk County Council declares climate emergencyConservative cabinet member for the environment, Richard Rout, said it marked the next step in the authority being “at the forefront of the environmental agenda”.

He added: “We can and always must do more. Something our excellent staff and we have long been committed to but do not talk about nearly enough in this chamber is the crisis in biodiversity this country is facing.”

Labour group deputy leader Peter Gardiner said: “We need to reverse the decline of habitats and species, ensuring that future generations can continue to enjoy the best of what Suffolk has to offer.”