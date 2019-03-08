Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Big revamp planned for Suffolk's children's centres - here's what you need to know

PUBLISHED: 18:34 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:34 08 July 2019

Chatterbox children's centre in Ipswich is one of two earmarked for closure if plans going out for public consultation go ahead. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Chatterbox children's centre in Ipswich is one of two earmarked for closure if plans going out for public consultation go ahead. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Plans for a major overhaul of children's and family services in Suffolk - which could save up to £1million - are set to be presented for public feedback.

Councillor Gordon Jones said ti was about living within the council's means while delivering the best service possible. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCILCouncillor Gordon Jones said ti was about living within the council's means while delivering the best service possible. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Suffolk County Council's cabinet will next week agree to present changes to children's centres for a public consultation, likely to start in September.

It proposes to change the service, which currently caters for ages 0-5, to encompass 0-19 year olds.

There are currently 38 centres but the new changes will be:

- 16 full-time 'family hubs' which will essentially operate as traditional children's centres

- 9 part time hubs

- 2 centres will close entirely - Chatterbox in Ipswich and Caterpillar in Woodbridge

- 11 will cease to be children's centres and instead be revamped to become either special educational needs facilities or nurseries

Work carried out by a policy development panel task group identified that up to £1m in savings could be made. Children's centres offer advice, support and information for parents and families, as well as running group sessions, health checks, midwifery services and play groups.

Conservative councillor Gordon Jones, cabinet member for education and children's services, said it was about "living within our means while trying to deliver the best possible service".

He said: "It's about having a service which reflects the needs of today, changes in social media and the way we communicate.

You may also want to watch:

"Buildings don't deliver services, it's the people who do. It's really to target those families who really need our services, and trying to get early intervention because we all know the sooner you address a problem the better the outcomes.

"We are all reluctant to change - that's human nature, and this is no different.

"There has been a tremendous amount of work by the PDP talking to providers, visiting the sites. I think we have the issues well covered, but we will listen and we will take appropriate action."

The findings on the consultation are expected to be presented from January next year.

Other changes include plans for more outreach workers or sessions - particularly in areas which will lose their centre - with at least 55 venues to hold sessions.

A text, phone and email help service is also being established to help parents access information when they need it.

It has not yet been made clear how many SEND or nursery places the re-purposed buildings will create, although Mr Jones said it would be addressing areas where there were already waiting lists.

Education chiefs were also unable to say whether there would be redundancies or whether all staff could be redeployed.

The Chatterbox centre in Ipswich is run out of a council-owned building, meaning that will be sold if plans go ahead.

The Caterpillar facility in Woodbridge however is leased. Jack Abbott, Labour education spokesman at SCC, said: "I am not surprised, but I am absolutely furious.

"These children's centres are a vital lifeline for families, yet the Conservatives at Suffolk County Council are happy to close the remaining number of full-time children's centres by more than half.

"They should be ashamed that, once again, they are proposing a policy that will hurt young families and negatively impact the outcomes of children.

"We warned this would happen just a few months ago, but Tories said that any stories of impending children's centre cuts were 'unfounded', but we all now know the truth.

"They have utterly eroded any remaining trust in their party and I hope that the backbench Conservatives who are shifting uncomfortably in their seats will now make a stand, put their residents before their party and say; 'enough is enough'."

Most Read

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

School near Stowmarket told it ‘requires improvement’ for second time in two years

The Sir Robert Hitcham Church of England Voluntary Aided School which has been given an 'requires improvement' rating from Ofsted for the second time in two year. Picture: GOOGEL MAPS

Most Read

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

School near Stowmarket told it ‘requires improvement’ for second time in two years

The Sir Robert Hitcham Church of England Voluntary Aided School which has been given an 'requires improvement' rating from Ofsted for the second time in two year. Picture: GOOGEL MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Mick Jagger, a man who danced with the devil on the big screen

Mick Jagger as the reclusive rocker in Performance Photo: Warner Bros

Suffolk sees 150% increase in cyclists killed or seriously injured on county’s roads

Mings completes big-money Villa move with Ipswich set for potential £1.85m windfall

Tyrone Mings has completed his move to Aston Villa. Picture: PA/ITFC

Latitude 2019: The ultimate guide to eating at this year’s festival

Fluffy bao buns from Yum Bun Picture: Yum Bun

Motorist drives into man following car parking dispute

A man was injured after a row erupted in a car park close to the town's Post Office Picture: GOOGLEMAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists