Orwell Green 2,700 homes "catastrophic" for East Suffolk, says councillor

PUBLISHED: 06:04 17 August 2019

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Gladman

Proposals for a 2,700-home garden village near Ipswich will have a "catastrophic" impact on traffic and the environment, according to a local councillor.

Councillor Patricia O'Brien said the Orwell Green Garden Village plans were "over-delivery on a grand scale".

Suffolk county councillor for Martlesham Patricia O'Brien has written to developers Gladman Developments outlining her "seriously grave" concerns for the Orwell Green Garden Village plan.

The proposals were submitted in July for 2,700 homes on a 350-acre site next to the junction of the A12 and A14 at Seven Hills.

In a letter penned to Gladman directly, Mrs O'Brien said: "It is imaginative to name this development a village. It is a small town.

"The building of 2,700 houses on Bucklesham Road would hugely and catastrophically spread the growth of traffic. The road network would be unable to cope with the increase.

The masterplan for the Orwell Green development Picture: GLADMAN DEVELOPMENTS

"Factor in 5,000 cars from the Bucklesham development onto a road system that has no further plans for improvement and the situation becomes seriously grave.

"If you have any value or concern for the environment and the ambience of this still pleasant corner of Suffolk, you will reconsider."

Mrs O'Brien has formally objected to the plan in the consultation, pointing to the area not being in the emerging local plan and other "serious areas ignored" such as traffic and impacts on the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

She described it as "over-delivery on a grand scale".

Ipswich Borough Council's planning committee has already agreed to respond objecting to the plans, which it said would be harmful on Ipswich.

To date, the proposals have gained 95 objections and just two comments in support.

In its application, Gladman said: "This proposal for a new garden village in East Suffolk is an effective way to deliver housing within an appropriate time frame and with a critical mass that will facilitate the delivery of infrastructure such as schools, health centres and transport improvements to the benefit of new and existing communities."

It added: "The site presents an ideal opportunity to create a sustainable, distinctive and attractive, residential-led garden village which will help to meet the future housing needs of the area."

The proposals are expected to go before East Suffolk Council's planning committee later this year.

