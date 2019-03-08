We delayed our honeymoon - so people could vote in EU election

Most people would consider their honeymoon as the most important holiday of their lives - but this Suffolk couple decided to put theirs on hold, so that others could have the chance to vote.

Angharad Kearns-Watts and her husband Jeremy decided to delay their honeymoon so they could man a polling station in Coddenham for this week's European elections.

The pair got hitched on Monday, May 20 - just days before the election.

But, instead of setting off immediately on their holiday, they decided to delay so that they could assist a dwindling group of polling staff in the area.

Mr Kearns-Watts and his wife, who is a member of the infrastructure team at Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils, had originally planned to head on a trip to Scotland to visit family members and take a trip around some of the lochs.

However when they saw that the election was going ahead, they took the decision to delay their plans until the end of June.

Mrs Kearns-Watts, who worked as the presiding officer at Coddenham Village Hall, said: "We had made the decision to go to Scotland immediately after the wedding as Jeremy has family up there who couldn't come down.

"But, when we heard that the elections were happened we knew we had to delay it.

"It is important to both of us that people can vote. I work in public services and I think it is important to work for the public.

"My husband is a great believer of doing this for democracy."

The couple have been together since 2017 and have worked of polling station in Suffolk in the past.

Arthur Charvonia, returning officer for the Mid Suffolk and Babergh areas, said: "Angharad is one of many of our Babergh and Mid Suffolk officers who have been staffing polling stations during the recent elections, who like many other residents has given up her time to make these elections happen.

"Both of them really went above and beyond to be in Coddenham on Thursday, running the polling station.

"They're a timely reminder about the real people who put in long hours and hard work to make sure we can cast our votes.

"I know we all wish Mr and Mrs Kearns-Watts the happiest possible honeymoon when they finally get there."