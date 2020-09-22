Latest data shows low coronavirus infection rates remain across Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 17:22 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:35 22 September 2020
New data shows that recorded coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk remain low.
In Suffolk, the number of coronavirus cases reported in the week to September 19 was 53 - compared to 69 in the previous week.
This meant the infection rate for Suffolk dropped further from 9.06 per 100,000 last week, to 6.96 this week.
Almost all districts in Suffolk showed a drop in the number of cases per 100,000 compared to the previous week, apart from Babergh - where the latest data showed an increase in reported cases from one to four.
In north Essex, statistics remain low but are slowly rising. Braintree, Colchester and Tendring all showed a rise in cases compared to the previous week.
Overall, the number of cases reported in north Essex grew from 157 to 190, with cases slightly up to 11.68 per 100,000 from 12.76.
Data from the past week is updated in line with the latest figures.
