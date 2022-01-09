Bury park hosts busy day of cross country action
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
Hundreds of runners descended on Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday for the Suffolk County Cross Country Championships.
A busy day of action at the Bury park kicked off at 11.30am, with the under 11 boys and girls race, and continued throughout the day with various age groups.
On a fresh but bright day in Bury, spectators lined the route to see the competitors race around the picturesque park.
In the senior men, Michael Bartram, from Cambridge and Coleridge Athletic Club, was crowned champion, completing the 10K race in 34 minutes and 16 seconds.
James Pettersson, from Ipswich Harriers, finished second in a time of 34:37, with James Reeder (Ipswich Harriers) in third, finishing in 35:02.
Ipswich Jaffa's Laura Thomas was first across the line in the senior women, finishing the 8K race in a winning time of 32:19.
Jessica Gooderham, from Saint Edmund Pacers, was runner-up with a time of 32:46, while Anna O'Hare (Haverhill Running Club) was third, finishing in 33:20.
Mark Goddard, Suffolk cross country secretary, said: "It was a fantastic day. The weather was perfect and there were some really good performances."