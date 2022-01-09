News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bury park hosts busy day of cross country action

Michael Steward

Published: 7:00 PM January 9, 2022
Action from the Suffolk Cross Country Championships held at Nowton Park on Sunday 

Action from the Suffolk Cross Country Championships held at Nowton Park on Sunday - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Hundreds of runners descended on Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday for the Suffolk County Cross Country Championships. 

A busy day of action at the Bury park kicked off at 11.30am, with the under 11 boys and girls race, and continued throughout the day with various age groups. 

Young runners at Nowton Park on Sunday

Young runners at Nowton Park on Sunday - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

On a fresh but bright day in Bury, spectators lined the route to see the competitors race around the picturesque park. 

The races took place at the picturesque Bury park on a cold but bright day

The races took place at the picturesque Bury park on a cold but bright day - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

In the senior men, Michael Bartram, from Cambridge and Coleridge Athletic Club, was crowned champion, completing the 10K race in 34 minutes and 16 seconds. 

James Pettersson, from Ipswich Harriers, finished second in a time of 34:37, with James Reeder (Ipswich Harriers) in third, finishing in 35:02. 

Ipswich Jaffa's Laura Thomas was first across the line in the senior women, finishing the 8K race in a winning time of 32:19. 

Two young athletes stride through the mud at Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds

Two young athletes stride through the mud at Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Jessica Gooderham, from Saint Edmund Pacers, was runner-up with a time of 32:46, while Anna O'Hare (Haverhill Running Club) was third, finishing in 33:20. 

Action from the Suffolk Cross Country Championships on Sunday

Action from the Suffolk Cross Country Championships on Sunday - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Mark Goddard, Suffolk cross country secretary, said: "It was a fantastic day. The weather was perfect and there were some really good performances."


Athletics
Bury St Edmunds News

