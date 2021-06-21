How did you celebrate Suffolk Day 2021?

Published: 4:22 PM June 21, 2021 Updated: 4:41 PM June 21, 2021

People across the county have celebrated another successful Suffolk Day, as the county revelled in its rich history and traditions.

Mayors from across the county read out the Suffolk Day proclamation to begin the celebrations, with the county's smallest town, Clare, chosen to kick-start the day.

This year's festivities had the special theme of "rejoice, revisit, remember" – encouraging people to get outside and enjoy the aspects of county life they had missed during the coronavirus lockdowns.

The Suffolk flag also flew in the capital to commemorate the day, with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government raising the flag outside its Westminster offices.

Staff at Suffolk Highways also celebrated Suffolk Day - Credit: Suffolk Highways

In Haverhill, councillors helped raise the Suffolk flag as early as 4.30am, with many across the county also getting up early for sunrise on summer solstice.

Events were held across the county, with schools, colleges and communities coming together to celebrate everything great about Suffolk.

Among the events which took place included staff and students at Ipswich's One Sixth Form College dressing up in checked shirts in tribute to international Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran.

A quiz was also held on the history of local authors.

Kath Francis and Annie Calvino channelling their inner Ed Sheeran on Suffolk Day - Credit: One Sixth Form College

Lauren Thomas, who works at the college library, said: “I love the peacefulness and tranquillity of the county. It’s a place where people want to come and visit and I get to live here.”

Meanwhile, pupils at Kersey CEVC Primary School discovered the history behind their house names, such as world-renowned artist John Constable and healthcare heroine Elizabeth Garrett Anderson.

Children at Kersey Primary School learned about the history behind some of Suffolk's biggest names - Credit: Kersey Primary School

Cafes served Suffolk treats and local businesses opened their doors to those wanting to learn more about what makes this county so special.

As is now tradition, the day will end with St Elizabeth Hospice's Suffolk Remembers event on the Felixstowe seafront, with 5,000 candles lighting up the promenade in memory of loved ones lost.

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks said: “It has been great to see so many people celebrating Suffolk Day, showing their pride in our county, and taking the chance to rejoice, revisit and remember what is best about Suffolk.

“It has been a really good opportunity for everyone to get out and about and reflect on what is so good about Suffolk and what the county has to offer.”