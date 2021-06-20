5 of the great events taking place to mark Suffolk Day 2021

Published: 4:00 PM June 20, 2021

Eric Dockerill looking ahead to Suffolk Day at his beach hut in Felixstowe. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Tomorrow we'll be celebrating all that's great in East Anglia's finest county – here are five things you can do on Suffolk Day.

The annual celebration begins from the minute the sun rises and there is plenty for those of all ages to enjoy.

From guided walks to musical performances and the chance to sample local treats, take a look at our top five below.

Hear the oldest ring of five bells in the world

The historic 15th century bells of St Lawrence Church in Ipswich will ring out for the first time since lockdown to mark Suffolk Day.

Katharine Salter and her team will ring the peal of five bells, the oldest five church bells in the world, from 11.30am until noon.

Known as Wolsey's Bells – because Thomas Wolsey would have heard them ring – the set dates back to the mid 1400s.

St Elizabeth Hospice's Suffolk Remembers event is set to go ahead as usual this year - Credit: James Wilmott/St Elizabeth Hospice

Suffolk Remembers

The annual event organised by St Elizabeth Hospice is back, after 2020's event was only broadcast online due to the pandemic.

A total of 5,000 candles will light up Felixstowe seafront in honour of lost loved ones.

The first statue for the hospice's Wild in Art trail, "The Big Hoot", will also be available to view.

A day's bird spotting

RSPB Minsmere will be open to the Suffolk residents for free to celebrate Suffolk Day.

Guides will show guests some of Suffolk's most special wildlife, from avocets to marsh harriers.

Those attending are asked to bring proof of address.

Discover Newmarket is offering a free guided tour of the Newmarket Gallops - Credit: Gregg Brown

Tours of Newmarket Gallops

Racing fans can enjoy a free guided tour of the Newmarket Gallops – the home of horseracing.

Staff at Discover Newmarket will be leading the tour, which ends with free coffee and a slice of Newmarket cake, courtesy of the Heath Court Hotel.

Those wanting to attend don't need to book – just wait for the team at the hotel at 9am.

The Felixstowe Community Choir

The popular choir will be performing live at Felixstowe Ferry to sing a fitting farewell to this year's celebrations.

Led by local professional musician Emily Bennett, the choir sings songs from The Beatles to Adele.

Attendees are asked to observe the necessary Covid-19 restrictions, or to view the performance online instead.

There are plenty of other events taking place across the day, with cafes and tearooms also putting on Suffolk spreads throughout the county.

For more information, visit here.











