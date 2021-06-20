Suffolk Day: 50 reasons why we love this great county

Published: 7:00 PM June 20, 2021

Tessa and Arthur in Woodbridge look ahead to Suffolk Day - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

There are countless reasons as to why we love our county. Here is a list of 50 to mark this year's Suffolk Day celebrations.





The sunrise at Shingle Street - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



1. Sunrise at Shingle Street

There are very few places more beautiful in the morning than Shingle Street – Danny Boyle even loved the scenery so much, his 2019 film Yesterday was filmed there.

2. The crinkle crankle walls

The unusual serpentine brick walls are characteristically Suffolk – with at least half of all examples in the UK said to be in the county.

3. The Suffolk Punch

The county's iconic working horse, adorned on the crest of Ipswich Town FC. The critically endangered breed is said to be the oldest in the country.

4. A refreshing pint of Adnams

There isn't much more refreshing on a hot day than a cold pint from one of Suffolk's favourite local breweries.

A refreshing Adnams Kobold lager in the sunshine - Credit: Anthony Cullen

5. Constable and Gainsborough

Is it any surprise that two of the country's most famous ever painters fell in love with Suffolk? Both Suffolk-born artists' works are adored around the globe.

6. Fish and chips on the beach at Aldeburgh

The world-famous fish and chips are well worth the wait in line, especially when enjoyed on the beach by Maggi Hambling's scallop sculpture.

7. Framlingham Castle

A beloved example of local history, even before Ed Sheeran helped put it on the world map. Not many castles get the chance to be the centre-piece of a number one single.

8. Incredible locally-produced food

From the famous Newmarket sausages to Suffolk Farmhouse Cheeses, our foods are enjoyed across the country – and deservedly so.

De Vere house in Lavenham is up for sale and is now available for people to stay at with Airbnb. Some of the house was used to filming for the Harry Potter films. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

9. It's the home of Harry Potter

Suffolk has been the birthplace of many international stars – but did you know Harry Potter was born here? De Vere House in Lavenham (or Godric's Hollow) was used to portray his home in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

10. Bird spotting at RSPB Minsmere

From marsh harriers to avocets and tawny owls to ospreys, the east Suffolk nature reserve boasts stunning scenery.

11. Making a splash at Pleasurewood Hills

The big day on every Suffolk child's calendar, a trip to the Lowestoft amusement park never disappoints on thrills.

12. Christchurch Mansion

Saved from demolition by the Cobbold family, the Tudor brick mansion is one of the county's most iconic buildings.

13. Crabbing at Walberswick

Home to the British Open Crabbing Championships, the Suffolk village has raised tens of thousands for charity since it was first held in 1981.

The Bell Inn in Kersey. renamed the Queens Arms for the television series Magpie Murders - Credit: Alex Goss

14. The Kersey Bell

Pubs really don't come much prettier than the Kersey Bell. The 14th century pub looks like something from a fairytale, in one of Suffolk's quaintest villages.

15. St Edmund

The former patron saint of England may remain quite the mysterious figure, however his name proudly lives on in our third largest town and on our county flag.

16. Latitude Festival

We may have missed out on the county's biggest music festival last year – but the stars will soon return to Suffolk for a true celebration.

17. Our NHS heroes

No one deserves more praise over the last year than our local healthcare heroes, who have worked so hard to keep us safe during the pandemic.

18. Breakfast at Suffolk Water Park

There is no surprise there is always a line outside the popular waterside cafe. TripAdvisor users have voted it the speedy diner as the third best breakfast joint in the county.

19. Even the aliens like it here

We all know Suffolk is a popular tourist destination for people across the UK, but even extra-terrestrials are said to have paid a visit to Rendlesham Forest in 1980.

20. Our maritime history

Suffolk has always been a seafaring county – from the fishermen of Lowestoft to the portmen of Ipswich. The sea has helped give Suffolk life for more than 1,000 years.

Suffolk is home to many great theatres - Credit: Nick Butcher

21. A night at the theatre

Our county is blessed with independent theatres, from Ipswich to Bury St Edmunds – not forgetting a performance under the stars at Thorington Theatre.

22. The Suffolk dialect

Now known to the world thanks to Netflix film The Dig, our rum ol' words really are suttun' to be proud of.

23. A ramble at Pin Mill

The gorgeous hamlet on the south bank of the River Orwell is the perfect place for an afternoon's escape in the sunshine.

24. The Suffolk Show

A true family favourite, the annual event showcases our agricultural heritage – and the local farmers and producers helping to keep Suffolk great.

25. Ipswich Town FC

It may have been a turbulent decade for the once Europe-conquering Blues – but with new American owners, the true Pride of Anglia are emerging from the shadows.

A sunny day at Flatford Mill. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

26. Rowing at Flatford Mill

There aren't many more characteristic Suffolk days out than an idyllic afternoon's boating on the Stour.

27. The kind-hearted people

We really are a friendly bunch here in Suffolk, it's only fair we give tourists the chance to experience the beauty on our doorstep.

28. St Edmundsbury Cathedral

A real jewel in Suffolk's crown, the gothic cathedral stands proudly in the heart of the west Suffolk town.

29. Our picturesque villages

We are incredibly lucky to have such stunning villages and hamlets, from Somerleyton to Cavendish.

30. The Nutshell

The cosy Victorian watering hole holds the record as Britain's smallest pub, and continues to serve the region's best local ales to its elbow-bumping clientele.

31. A drink on the Ipswich Waterfront

Once the country's busiest port, Ipswich is now home to a plethora of bistros, bars and cafes – making it the perfect place to unwind with an ice cold drink.

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran - Credit: PA

32. Our music scene

We've already mentioned international superstar Ed Sheeran, but let's not forget other Suffolk names Nik Kershaw and late BBC Radio 1 DJ John Peel.

33. Sutton Hoo

More than just a maze to get lost in, the east Suffolk archaeological site was first excavated by local archaeologist Basil Brown.

34. Newmarket Nights

The racecourse may be known around the world as the home of horse racing, but at night it becomes host to one of the hottest tickets in the county. From Madness to Kylie Minogue, stars from around the world have graced its stage.

35. Lunch at the Maybush

A Sunday lunch in the sun at this riverside pub is well worth the wait. The Ramsholt Arms across the river is also another great spot to watch the world go by.

36. Our independent businesses

From the thriving Saints district of Ipswich to the farm shops dotted around the country, we all know the importance of shopping local – especially post-pandemic.

37. Africa Alive

It isn't every day you get the chance to experience a safari before going down the road for some fish and chips or a pub lunch.

38. Our non-league football teams

Across all divisions of the football pyramid, the clubs are the pride of our local communities and need our support now more than ever.

39. Jimmy's Farm

Whether it's a trip to the farm shop or a weekend's glamping, you might spot yourself a TV star roaming through the fields.

40. A sail along the River Orwell

Either on a restaurant cruise or an afternoon's sail, don't forget to bring your sun cream on a summer's day.

The House in the Clouds - Credit: Getty Images

41. The House in the Clouds

There are very few places to stay more unique than this iconic holiday cottage, standing proudly over beautiful Thorpeness.

42. A day out at the amusements

Felixstowe is the perfect place for a proper British day out at the seaside, from a play on the 2p machines to an ice cream while trying to spot Sealand.

43. Our National Trust properties

Our county is blessed to be home to gorgeous halls and country estates, with National Trust properties including the stunning Ickworth House.

44. Our beers are everywhere

You can travel across the country, and you'll still find yourself a piece of Suffolk with the Greene King-owned pubs dotted all over Great Britain.

45. The fantastic charities

From Suffolk Mind to Suffolk Refugee Support, our local charities never shy away from lending a hand to those who need their help.

46. Orford Castle

The unique tower is one of the best-kept keeps in England and has stood since the days of Henry II in the 12th Century.

Orford Castle, built during the reign of Henry II - Credit: BARRY PULLEN/IWITNESS

47. Southwold beach

The promenade makes for the perfect place for an evening's stroll after dinner in the popular seaside town.

48. A night at Foxhall

European giants the Ipswich Witches are always guaranteed to supply a great evening out at the home of the National Banger World Final.

49. The home of radar

The technology first installed at Bawdsey gave the RAF the edge it needed to win the Battle of Britain in 1940.

50. Suffolk Day

With so many great things to love about Suffolk, it's only right we have a day to celebrate it!