Drug dealer jailed following information from member of public

PUBLISHED: 10:11 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 25 June 2019

Kayode Brathwaite has been jailed for more than four years Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY

Kayode Brathwaite has been jailed for more than four years Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY

Archant

A Suffolk drug dealer has been jailed for more than four years after police received a tip off from a concerned member of the public.

Officers received a call on Monday, December 4, 2017, reporting that a black Mercedes was being used to deal drugs from the Cherry Hinton area of Cambridge.

The vehicle was pulled over by police in Fulbourn Road, Cambridge, and driver Kayode Brathwaite, 37, and passenger Jessica Palmer, 25, were searched along with the car.

Officers found £560 cash in Brathwaite's pockets and two phones belonging to him in the car. They found a further £430 cash on Palmer along with another iPhone.

The pair were arrested and taken to Parkside Police Station. While the pair were in custody police searched their home in Manderston Road, Newmarket, and found three wraps of cocaine and two wraps of heroin.

Brathwaite's phones were forensically examined and found to contain messages relating to drug dealing.

Yesterday at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for four years and four months after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

Palmer was sentenced to four months' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, after pleading guilty to possession of criminal property at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday, June 18.

Pc Dan Scott said: "This result has come as a direct result of concerned residents calling to report drug dealing in their area.

"It really demonstrates the difference the public can make by reporting this kind of activity.

"We remain committed to tackling street based drug dealing and would urge anyone with information about those responsible to get in touch."

