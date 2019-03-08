Summer staying as above average temperatures on way from south east

Despite recent indications that summer had ended, the weather looks set to take a warm turn across Suffolk.

Temperatures are likely to remain about the same as the week gets underway - but experts think conditions will warm up towards the weekend.

Adam Dury, of Norwich based Weatherquest, predicted highs of about 16/17C in the next few days - climbing to 19/20C by the end of the week, but possibly reaching 23C on Thursday.

We can expect the odd shower on Monday and Tuesday, but Wednesday will remain dry for the entire region, barring a few spots in the afternoon.

"It will be dry and mild on Thursday, Friday and into the weekend, with temperatures warming up early next week," he added.

The current spell of weather from the Mediterranean could see temperatures get up to 24/25C next week.

The average for this time of year is 20C.