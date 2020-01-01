E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Stargazers left puzzled after string of lights spotted moving across Suffolk skies

PUBLISHED: 12:48 01 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 01 January 2020

A series of white lights were spotted in the sky on Tuesday night by stargazers.

John Harvey from Nacton was out at around 6pm on New Year's Eve when he spotted the lights.

"I was walking the dog when I saw what I thought was a normal satellite," said Mr Harvey.

"It was a bright one."

Then the lights kept coming across the sky from west to east.

"There was one after the other. I counted at least 15 and they just continued, there must have been over 20," said Mr Harvey.

"They were equally spaced."

Mr Harvey has a keen interest in astronomy but the sight left him some what puzzled.

"I have seen satellites time and time again not like that," said Mr Harvey.

Mr Harvey isn't the only one to have spotted the lights with similar observations having been made across the country.

It's thought that the lights were indeed satellites, most likely those belonging to Tesla billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink project.

The project has seen over 100 satellites launched since May 2019, which it intends to use to help improve global broadband connectivity.

Satellite tracking information suggests that the objects would have been visible over Suffolk at about the time Mr Harvey was outside.

For Mr Harvey seeing the lights came purely by chance.

"I was very lucky," said Mr Harvey.

"There was a thin bank of cloud over the sky a few minutes after and I wouldn't have seen it."

Did you spot the lights over Suffolk on New Year's Eve? Email us with your pictures.

