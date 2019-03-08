French queens, basketballers and Voldermort: Suffolk's most searched for celebrities

Ralph Fiennes, who played Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter films, was born in Ipswich Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA PA

Which celebrities from Suffolk and Essex are being searched for the most on Wikipedia? Find out which famous faces are from your town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Using data from digital publisher The Pudding, famous faces from 17th century explorers to the original writer of 'Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star' are revealed to be popular articles on the biggest encyclopedia online.

The maps uses click rates only from Wikipedia, which according to Alexa, an American web traffic analysis company, is the fifth most popular website worldwide.

A place of birth, current home or strong association with an area is considered enough to link a celebrity to a town.

Suffolk's famous Wikipedia entries include:

Ipswich Town Football Club star Alan Brazil, now of talkSPORT, is on the list Picture: ARCHANT Ipswich Town Football Club star Alan Brazil, now of talkSPORT, is on the list Picture: ARCHANT

John Constable - Dedham

John Constable was an 18th and 19th century English landscape painter and synonymous with the Dedham Vale area - known as 'Constable Country'. Constable's most famous paintings include Wivenhoe Park of 1816, Dedham Vale of 1802 and The Hay Wain of 1821.

Randolph Churchill - East Bergholt

Randolph Frederick Edward Spencer-Churchill was a British journalist, writer and a Conservative MP for Preston from 1940 to 1945.

Suffolk super star Ed Sheeran is the most searched name in Framlingham Picture: JOHN STILLWELL/PA Suffolk super star Ed Sheeran is the most searched name in Framlingham Picture: JOHN STILLWELL/PA

He was the only son of British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill.

David Gregory - Polstead

David Gregory is an English retired professional footballer who played across East Anglia at Colchester United, Ipswich Town, Peterborough United, Wivenhoe Town and Canvey Island.

Thomas Gainsborough - Sudbury

X Factor star Olly Murs appears in the list for Witham in Essex Picture: IAN WEST/PA X Factor star Olly Murs appears in the list for Witham in Essex Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Thomas Gainsborough was an English portrait and landscape painter. He is considered one of the most important British portrait artists in the 1800s.

Michael Morrison - Haverhill

Michael Morrison is a Birmingham City footballer.

Alan Brazil - Newmarket

Alan Brazil is a Scottish football pundit and former football player of Ipswich Town, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United fame. He is currently a presenter on Talksport.

Bob Hoskins - Bury St Edmunds

Bob Hoskins was a Golden Globe-winning English actor, whose films included The Long Good Friday, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Brazil and Nixon.

Marcus Evans - Walsham-le-Willows

Marcus Evans is the owner and chairman of Ipswich Town Football Club. He founded his company, marcus evans, in 1983.

Mary Tudor, Queen of France - Westhorpe

Mary Tudor was an English princess who was briefly Queen of France in 1514 and the matriarch of a family that claimed the English throne.

Matthew Upson - Eye

Matthew Upson is a former English footballer who played for a dozen clubs in the Premier League and Championship. He played for England at the 2010 World Cup.

Amelia Reynolds - Fressingfield

Amelia Reynolds is a British television journalist and presenter on BBC Look East.

William Wotton - Wrentham

William Wotton was a 17th and 18th century scholar. He was most known for assembling the first collection of ancient Welsh laws.

Richard Curtis - Walberswick

Richard Curtis is a British film director famous for romantic comedies such as Notting Hill, Love Actually and Four Weddings and a Funeral. His TV credits include co-writing Blackadder, The Vicar of Dibley and Mr. Bean.

Isabella Summers - Aldeburgh

Isabella Summers is an English musician, best know for her work with Florence Welch as Florence an the Machine. Summer performs under the name Isa Machine.

A.S. Neill - Leiston

Alexander Sutherland Neill was a Scottish educator and founder of the independent Summerhill School in Leiston.

Ray Allen - Saxmundham

Walter Ray Allen Jr is an American former professional basketball player and ten-time NBA All-Star. He won two NBA championships and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Ed Sheeran - Framlingham

Edward Christopher Sheeran is a singer-songwriter and global superstar. He has sold more than 130 million records and has two albums in the top 50 best-selling UK albums of all time.

Jane Taylor - Lavenham

Jane Taylor was an English poet and novelist. In 1806, she wrote the words to the song "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star".

You may also want to watch:

Benjamin Britten - Lowestoft

Edward Benjamin Britten was an English composer, conductor and pianist. He was one of the most influential figures in classical music in the 20th century.

Sir John Mills - Felixstowe

Sir John Mills was an Oscar-winning English actor who appeared in more than 120 films in a career spanning seven decades.

Dorothy Hodgkin - Beccles

Dorothy Mary Crowfoot Hodgkin was a British chemist who developed protein crystallography, for which she won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1964. It is used to determine the 3D shape of crystals in objects by firing x-rays at them.

George Lansbury - Halesworth

George Lansbury was the Labour Party leader from 1932 to 1935. He spent much of his life in politics campaigning for social justice, women's rights and world disarmament.

Brian Eno - Woodbridge

Brian Peter George St John le Baptiste de la Salle Eno is an English musician and music producer, best known for his ambient music. He attended the art school at Ipswich Civic College.

Edward Vernon - Nacton

Admiral Edward "Old Grog" Vernon was a British naval officer in the 17th and 18th century. The origin of the name "grog" for rum diluted with water is attributed to Vernon, who invented the drink and wore coats made of grogram cloth.

Ralph Fiennes - Ipswich

Ralph Nathaniel Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes is an English actor, film producer, and director. He is a well-renowned Shakespearean actor and is also famous for playing Lord Voldermort in the Harry Potter film franchise.

Matthew Clarke - Barham

Matthew Clarke is an English footballer who has played for Ipswich Town and currently plays for Portsmouth United.

Sophie Stanton - Stowmarket

Sophie Stanton is an English actress, director and playwright. She is best known for her role as DCI Jill Marsden in the BBC soap opera EastEnders in which she has appeared on and off since 2001.

John Simpson - Dunwich

John Cody Fidler-Simpson is the world affairs editor of BBC News. He has interviewed world leaders, broadcast from war zones and reported from more than 120 countries in a career spent entirely at the BBC.

June Brown - Needham Market

June Muriel Brown is an English actress, known for her role as Dot Cotton in the BBC soap opera EastEnders. She has played the role since 1985.

John Peel - Great Finborough

John Robert Parker Ravenscroft, known as John Peel, was an English DJ, radio presenter and journalist. He was the longest serving of the original BBC Radio 1 DJs, on air from 1967 until his death in 2004.

Mark Fiennes - Clare

Mark Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes was an English photographer and illustrator, as well as father to seven children including Ralph Fiennes.

In north Essex:

Christopher Jones - Harwich

Captain Christopher Jones Jr was the captain of the 1620 voyage of the Pilgrim ship, Mayflower. The Mayflower is an iconic boat in US history and on of the first to drop anchor in the New World.

The Prodigy - Braintree

The Prodigy are an English electronic music band from. The line-up has included frontman Keith Flint, producer and co-founder Liam Howlett, MC and vocalist Maxim, dancer and keyboard player Leeroy Thornhill and dancer/singer Sharky. Flint died in March 2019.

Mark Ellis - Tiptree

Kevin Ellis, 42, is an English football defender. He made one appearance for Ipswich Town in four years at the club as a teenager before moving to play for King's Lynn FC.

Matt Cardle - Halstead

Matt Cardle is an X Factor winner, singer-songwriter and West End performer.

Chris Morris - Colchester

Christopher J Morris is an English comedian, writer, director, actor, voice actor, and producer. He is best known for TV shows The Day Today, Brass Eye, The IT Crowd and the film Four Lions.

Deborah Meaden - Brightlingsea

Deborah Meaden businesswoman best known for her appearances on the BBC Two show Dragons' Den. She lived in Brightlingsea as a child before moving to south-west England.

Olly Murs - Witham

Oliver Stanley Murs, 35, is an English singer-songwriter who rose to famewhen he finished second in the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009.

Jeffery Titford - West Mersea

Jeffrey William Titford is a British politician who twice served as leader of UKIP between 2000 and 2002 and as interim leader for three months in 2010.

He has also served as an MEP.