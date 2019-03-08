Local MPs line up on party lines on Johnson's new Brexit deal with EU

MPs are preparing for Saturday's debate after the agreement between Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Local MPs have lined up on party lines after the new Brexit deal was announced by the Prime Minister and EU officials - but there is still no clarity about what will happen in Saturday's special House of Commons sitting.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Conservative MPs from across the region are queuing up to back the deal.

Leading Eurosceptic Sir Bernard Jenkin from Harwich and North Essex, a leading member of the Pro-Brexit European Research Group (ERG) who opposed Theresa May's deal, welcomed the deal but stopped short of giving it full backing. He said: "I am delighted that this is a substantially different deal from the previous one. Boris succeeded in reopening the deal, when he was told at first that it would be impossible.

"The Northern Ireland part is substantially different, and the part on the future trade relationship points clearly to the free trade deal that we want. I will be studying the small print over the next two days, before making a decision on how I will vote."

Suffolk Coastal MP and Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said: "This new deal shows that the Prime Minister is committed to leaving the EU on 31st October and ensures we can control our laws, borders, money and trade and establish a new relationship with the EU based on free trade and friendly co-operation.

You may also want to watch:

"I also welcome the opportunity it gives for MP to vote for the deal, leave the EU and get on with delivering people's priorities."

There was also backing from the deal in Tweets by South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge and Colchester MP Will Quince.

However Labour has said it cannot support the deal in Saturday's debate in the House of Commons - a move backed by Ipswich MP Sandy Martin who was at a party briefing with Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer during the afternoon.

He said: "We will decide how we are going to vote after we have studied it all. But from what I have seen, and from what Keir said, it looks as if this deal is considerably worse than the one we rejected from Theresa May.

"What we have done today is ensure there is a full debate on the deal on Saturday - we shan't just have a few speeches and a vote. We will be able to put down amendments. There will be a chance to fully discuss this - but we will have to see what happens on Saturday."