'Chemical incident' at swimming pool sparks huge emergency response

Suffolk fire and ambulance crews were called to a chemical incident near Newmarket. Stock image. Picture: ARCHANT

Seven fire engines, police and ambulance crews were sent to a swimming pool and sports centre near Newmarket over reports of an incident involving 'hazardous materials'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters were called just before 9pm last night to reports a big container full of chlorine was knocked over at the Bottisham Sports Centre in Lode Road.

Nobody was in the swimming pool at the time, but due to the nature of the incident several emergency crews were called.

Paramedics were sent as a precaution but they did not treat anybody at the scene.

Emergency crews had left the sports centre by approximately 10.30pm.

A fire service spokesman said: "We were called at 8.57pm to reports of an incident involving hazardous materials.

"A big container of chlorine got knocked over, that's why there was quite a big emergency response.

"No-one was actually in the sports centre so paramedics were not required."

Last night, the sports centre posted on its Facebook page to say the pool and fitness suite would be closing for the weekend due to "unforeseen circumstances".

Customers are asked to call the centre on 01223 811121 for any enquiries.