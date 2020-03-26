E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fire crews tackling blaze at disused pub

PUBLISHED: 15:01 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 26 March 2020

Fire crews tackle the blaze at the former pub Picture: STEWART WELLS

Fire crews tackle the blaze at the former pub Picture: STEWART WELLS

Fourteen fire crews have been called to tackle a large blaze which has broken out in a disused pub in a Suffolk village.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews were called to the Lion pub, on the A134 in Leavenheath, at 1.56pm on Thursday.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.

Crews from Woodbridge, Ipswich Princes Street, Hadleigh, Nayland Sudbury, Clare, Haverhill and Colchester attended the blaze.

Stay with us for more on this breaking story.

Drive 24