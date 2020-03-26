Breaking

Fire crews tackling blaze at disused pub

Fire crews tackle the blaze at the former pub Picture: STEWART WELLS Archant

Fourteen fire crews have been called to tackle a large blaze which has broken out in a disused pub in a Suffolk village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews were called to the Lion pub, on the A134 in Leavenheath, at 1.56pm on Thursday.

You may also want to watch:

The cause of the fire is not currently known.

Crews from Woodbridge, Ipswich Princes Street, Hadleigh, Nayland Sudbury, Clare, Haverhill and Colchester attended the blaze.

Stay with us for more on this breaking story.