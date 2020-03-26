Breaking
Fire crews tackling blaze at disused pub
PUBLISHED: 15:01 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 26 March 2020
Fourteen fire crews have been called to tackle a large blaze which has broken out in a disused pub in a Suffolk village.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews were called to the Lion pub, on the A134 in Leavenheath, at 1.56pm on Thursday.
The cause of the fire is not currently known.
Crews from Woodbridge, Ipswich Princes Street, Hadleigh, Nayland Sudbury, Clare, Haverhill and Colchester attended the blaze.
