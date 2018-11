Breaking News

Firefighters tackling blaze at thatched cottage

The fire started just before 8pm this evening. Picture PHIL MORLEY Archant

Firefighters are tonight battling a fire at a thatched cottage in Suffolk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eleven firecrews are at the scene of the blaze in Wickhambrook, near Bury St Edmunds.

The fire service was called at 7.53pm this evening to the fire on Shop Hill.

The police are also in attendance and are currently managing traffic around the fire.

More to follow.