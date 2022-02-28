Firefighters use breathing apparatus to tackle house fire in Red Lodge
- Credit: Google Maps
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled a house fire in Red Lodge early this morning.
Three crews from Newmarket and Mildenhall were called to White Mullein Drive, to the south of the village at 4.12 am.
They arrived to find a fire in a first-floor bedroom of a two-storey house.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Six firefighters tackled the blaze using breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets.
"All persons were accounted for, with no casualties.
"Three people who were in the house were assessed for smoke inhalation but were found to be OK."
Suffolk Fire and Rescue called a stop to the incident at 7.16 am.
The house is thought to have suffered heavy smoke damage with large amounts lodging in the roof. There is also the potential for falling debris.