Field fire breaks out in 27 acres of land in east Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:38 PM August 5, 2022
Firefighters are currently at the scene of a huge field fire in east Suffolk

Fire crews are currently tackling a 27 acre field fire which is "well light" in east Suffolk. 

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Little Glemham just after 1.25pm on Friday.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are currently tackling a 27 acre field fire which is well alight.

"Crews are using hose reel jets to tackle the fire."

Appliances from Framlingham, Woodbridge, Felixstowe, Orford and Aldeburgh have been called to the blaze.

Suffolk Live News
East Suffolk News

