Five-year-old raises over £1,000 for Children in Need with 20 mile run

PUBLISHED: 05:30 16 November 2018

Joshua Harper has raised over £1000 with his fundraising for Children in Need. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

A five-year-old boy from Shotley Gate has raised over £1,000 by putting on his running shoes for Children in Need.

Joshua Harper, who is in year one at Shotley County Primary School has taken on a huge challenge to run twenty miles in aid of the charity event which takes place today.

The five-year-old was inspired to take on the feat after watching an episode of the children’s TV show Blue Peter. “He had seen the information about Children in Need on Blue Peter,” said Joshua’s mum Rachel Harper who was surprised by her son’s request.

“He said ‘Mummy I want to do something for Children in Need. I want to do a run. I want to do 20 miles.

“I thought ‘Oh my word’. It’s a bit crazy for a five-year-old. I was thinking more along the lines of a cake sale.”

Joshua has remained committed to his run, which he has split into one and a half mile sections which he has been completing every day.

“I just think it is incredible for somebody of five to want to do it and still want to do it when we are two miles away from doing it,” added Mrs Harper.

“When I am running I think about helping people,” said Joshua.

It’s this desire to help people that Joshua said had spurred him on.

“It’s because I really want to help people that are hurt and I don’t want them to suffer.

“I want to help people get better. I want more people in our world.”

AHis efforts have proved successful as Joshua has now raised more than £1,000 for the event.

Joshua said he was “really happy” to have raised so much money for charity.

Much of Joshua’s running has taken place to and from school and in the evening’s. As a result he’s become well known in the village with local people cheering him on as he goes past.

Mrs Harper said: “He’s a little bit of a celebrity - thank you to everybody who has donated or run with him.

“Any wave or beep of the horn has been really important.”

Joshua has now completed his final few miles for his challenge.

Tonight he will be heading up to Norwich where he has been invited to take part in the Children in Need special being hosted at Norwich Castle.

“I am going to meet Pudsey there,” said Joshua.

