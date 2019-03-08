Flytipping prosecution for waste dumped at Mildenhall 'sends a message' to others

A flytipper has been slapped with a fine after dumping waste, including a toilet seat and an oven, in forest just outside Mildenhall.

Charles Tirrell from Red Lodge has been ordered by the courts to pay a total £1,467 in fines and costs after admitting to flytipping and operating as an unregistered waste carrier.

David Smithet, prosecuting for West Suffolk Council, said an enforcement officer found a broken oven, rubbish sacks containing household waste, polystyrene, cardboard boxes and a toilet seat on Forestry land just outside Mildenhall.

Evidence contained within the waste led officers to Tirrell, who had been advertising waste removal services on Facebook.

A council spokesperson said: “This sends a message that we take these incidents very seriously.

“Residents must ensure that they only allow registered waste carriers to remove their waste. Please ask to see the waste carrier licence of anyone you are using to remove your waste.

“Note down the licence details and the registration number of the vehicle used to take your waste away. If you are unsure, you can check their details by calling 08708 506506.

“It is not only fly tippers who are liable to be prosecuted. Householders can too, if waste removed from their property becomes flytipped and they haven't made these checks.”

Tirrell appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 23.