Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Flytipping prosecution for waste dumped at Mildenhall 'sends a message' to others

PUBLISHED: 13:26 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 26 April 2019

A picture of the flytipped waste Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

A picture of the flytipped waste Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

A flytipper has been slapped with a fine after dumping waste, including a toilet seat and an oven, in forest just outside Mildenhall.

Charles Tirrell from Red Lodge has been ordered by the courts to pay a total £1,467 in fines and costs after admitting to flytipping and operating as an unregistered waste carrier.

David Smithet, prosecuting for West Suffolk Council, said an enforcement officer found a broken oven, rubbish sacks containing household waste, polystyrene, cardboard boxes and a toilet seat on Forestry land just outside Mildenhall.

Evidence contained within the waste led officers to Tirrell, who had been advertising waste removal services on Facebook.

You may also want to watch:

A council spokesperson said: “This sends a message that we take these incidents very seriously.

“Residents must ensure that they only allow registered waste carriers to remove their waste. Please ask to see the waste carrier licence of anyone you are using to remove your waste.

“Note down the licence details and the registration number of the vehicle used to take your waste away. If you are unsure, you can check their details by calling 08708 506506.

“It is not only fly tippers who are liable to be prosecuted. Householders can too, if waste removed from their property becomes flytipped and they haven't made these checks.”

Tirrell appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 23.

Most Read

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Debenhams stores in Ipswich, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds safe from closure threat

Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre

Get in free to these local attractions thanks to Suffolk Day

Let's celebrate Suffolk Day, 21st June 2019 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lollipop man spared jail after filming staff member using a school toilet

Peter Thompson leaving Ipswich Crown Court ****NEEDS TO BE IDENTIFIED BY JANE HUNT

The amazing East Anglians who are running the London Marathon in 2019 - find out their heartwarming reasons for running here

Amy and Sarah Lainchbury are running the London Marathon on Sunday

Man found with indecent photos of children must sign sex offenders’ register

Mark Ward, of Snape, admitted having indecent images of children during a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists