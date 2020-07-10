E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk to produce food poverty action plan to tackle child hunger

PUBLISHED: 19:00 10 July 2020

Suffolk councils are to draw up a food justice action plan to reduce the reliance on foodbanks. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Suffolk councils are to draw up a food justice action plan to reduce the reliance on foodbanks. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Archant

An action plan to tackle food poverty in Suffolk is to be published before the end of next year as part of a pledge to help families struggling to make ends meet.

Councillor Jack Abbott from the Labour group said food poverty did not stop over the summer holidays. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCouncillor Jack Abbott from the Labour group said food poverty did not stop over the summer holidays. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk County Council made the pledge during the full council meeting on Thursday in which it vowed to work with the county’s district and borough councils on a Food Justice Action Plan, after it emerged 1,500 more pupils were claiming Free School Meals.

The plan is to be completed by the end of 2021 to begin supporting families struggling to put food on the table as soon as possible.

MORE: Government announces U-turn on Free School Meals

Other measures included further measures to encourage families to take up Free School Meals, and nominate one of the council’s cabinet members to take on the additional responsibility of delivering food justice.

The motion was backed unanimously.

Conservative county council cabinet member for communities, Paul West, said the council's principal was action and compassion for those in need. Picture: RACHEL EDGEConservative county council cabinet member for communities, Paul West, said the council's principal was action and compassion for those in need. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Councillor Jack Abbott, spokesman for children’s services with the opposition Labour group, said: “All of us recognise these are exceptionally difficult times for many people at the moment and it would be unedifying for children to be left to go hungry. Child hunger does not stop for the summer holidays.

“In Suffolk it’s estimated around 50,000 children are living in poverty. I think we would agree these figures are shocking and shameful.

“We know the economic and social pressures on our residents is only going to increase so it is crucial therefore we start tackling the root causes of food poverty and hunger.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr Abbott said he hoped the work could be completed before the end of 2021 and said the “terrible pandemic will only have exacerbated the issue”.

The council said it regularly writes to families which are eligible for Free School Meals but not taking advantage of the system encouraging them to do so, as well as working with schools to do the same.

The deadline for eligible families to apply in time for the vouchers over the summer was Friday, but the council has pledged that it will ensure vouchers get to any child who becomes eligible over the summer.

Currently, around 17,600 pupils claim free school meals in Suffolk – an increase of 1,500 during lockdown.

Paul West, Conservative cabinet member for communities, pointed to around £250,000 allocated to food banks as part of its work but said that there is still a lot more to be done.

He added: “There are times when people will struggle through no fault of their own, through unemployment, physical of mental ill health, bereavement or just life in general.

“The one thing for sure is those people at difficult times won’t care much about the political arguments had by politicians on a national stage.

“That’s why the council’s principals are very much action and compassion.”

The council confirmed that it had been successful in its bid for £963,000 Department for Education funding to deliver a summer holiday activity and food programme.

Councillor Penny Otton from the Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group said food poverty was also in the county’s rural areas where it was hidden more, and added: “We need to get this work done now and help these families that are in crisis.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

Spitfire to fly over Suffolk and Essex Hospitals to thank NHS

The special ‘Thank U NHS’ Spitfire flying over Braintree at 10am this morning. Picture: JAYNE KIRKBY

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

Spitfire to fly over Suffolk and Essex Hospitals to thank NHS

The special ‘Thank U NHS’ Spitfire flying over Braintree at 10am this morning. Picture: JAYNE KIRKBY

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Coronavirus infection rate rises slightly in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen slightly from last week (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk to produce food poverty action plan to tackle child hunger

Suffolk councils are to draw up a food justice action plan to reduce the reliance on foodbanks. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Southwold’s Theatre on the Coast will be opening its curtains online this summer

Kitty Dunham in Attagirls! which receives its premiere at this year's Theatre on the Coast. Aircraft courtsey of Andrew Wenman and the team at Hawker Restorations, Elmsett Airfield Photo- TFS Photo Woodbridge

The show can’t go on just yet - open air performers react to theatre changes

The Legend of King Arthur performed by Boxtree Productions Picture: GORDON SCAMMELL

Spitfire to fly over Suffolk and Essex Hospitals to thank NHS

The special ‘Thank U NHS’ Spitfire flying over Braintree at 10am this morning. Picture: JAYNE KIRKBY