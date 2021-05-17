See overjoyed friends and family hug for first time in over a year

Video

Published: 7:06 PM May 17, 2021 Updated: 7:08 PM May 17, 2021

Lizzie Craig and Rachel Levitt meeting up for the first time in two years - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Joyful friends and family members from separate households in Suffolk gave each other their first hugs in over a year today, as the Government lifted more social restrictions.

From today, Monday, May 17, not only were pubs, restaurants and cafes allowed to welcome customers indoors, but loved ones were also given the all clear to hug each other.

Abigail Jenkins and Sammie Mason having a hug - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Abigail Jenkins and Sammie Mason having a hug. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

While those within support or childcare bubbles have not had to keep up social distancing, most family members and close friends have been unable to share a hug since March 2020.

Today, the 'rule of six' or two households was also introduced indoors, so people can visit each other at their homes as well as hospitality venues.

Friends Lizzie Craig and Rachel Levitt hadn't seen each other in two years, but met up at the Ipswich Waterfront today and were finally able to celebrate with a hug.

Lizzie Craig and Rachel Levitt meeting up for the first time in two years - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

You may also want to watch:

Rachel said: "It's weird that it's legally justified, and that it has to be, but it's so nice.

"I haven't seen many people at all for various different reasons, as we've been looking after an elderly neighbour so had to keep ourselves as safe as we could until everyone was vaccinated.

"So this has been particularly nice for me."

Lizzie Craig and Rachel Levitt meeting up for the first time in two years. Picture: - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The stay at home message was scrapped in April, meaning people have been able to travel around the country since then, however, now they can travel and stay the night with friends or family.

Domestic overnight stays have allowed many people to resume an air of normality after a long and hard winter lockdown.

Cameron Smith and Emily Brown hugging on the waterfront - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Chloe Atkinson and Beth Colebrook having a hug - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

John Lloyd surprised his granddaughter Violet Ellis after school to give a hug on the first day it was allowed.