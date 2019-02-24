Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sudbury friends to take on London Marathon for second time

24 February, 2019 - 07:30
Jodie Budd, assistant town clerk at Sudbury Town Council (left), with friend Ann Alexander Picture: SUPPLIED BY JODIE BUDD

Jodie Budd, assistant town clerk at Sudbury Town Council (left), with friend Ann Alexander Picture: SUPPLIED BY JODIE BUDD

Archant

Two Sudbury friends who only started running when a parkrun was launched in their area are set to take part in this year’s London Marathon.

Jodie Budd, assistant town clerk at Sudbury Town Council (left), with friend Ann Alexander Picture: SUPPLIED BY JODIE BUDDJodie Budd, assistant town clerk at Sudbury Town Council (left), with friend Ann Alexander Picture: SUPPLIED BY JODIE BUDD

Sudbury Town Council assistant clerk Jodie Budd and friend Ann Alexander took part in Great Cornard’s very first parkrun event in 2014 – and haven’t looked back since.

The friends then joined Sudbury Joggers and began running bigger distances before taking on the London Marathon for the first time in 2017.

They enjoyed the event so much that they are competing again this year and raising money for two charities.

Jodie will be running for Children with Cancer UK while Ann, who is an occupational therapist at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, will be taking part for British Blind Sport.

“We started running by doing the very first Cornard parkrun five years ago,” Jodie said. “Neither of us had run since school but we found we really enjoyed it.

“We joined Sudbury Joggers, who are just great and so supportive whatever pace you are. They really spurred us on and we both ran London in 2017.

“We loved every minute of it and are really looking forward to it again.”

Both women failed to get a ballot spot in this year’s race in the capital so decided to take up charity places for their second marathon.

The friends have organised an 80s-themed disco at the town’s Delphi Centre on Saturday, March 16, with the money going towards their chosen charities.

Jodie said the pair have not set any time goals for the event.

“I think for both of us, we just want to get round,” she said. “We’re doing the Vitality Big Half Marathon in London on March 10 and then the Colchester Half Marathon a few weeks after that so we’re getting the half marathons in.

“London is an amazing marathon, I watched my husband there three or four years before I did it, and the support you get while running is amazing. You can’t help but enjoy it.”

To donate to either Jodie or Ann, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com and search for Jodie Budd or Ann Alexander.

Tickets for the 80s disco party event at the Delphi Centre are £12 each and are available by emailing jodiebudd76@gmail.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Second flypast over East Anglia will honour Mi Amigo crash victims

The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed

Family business behind The Hadleigh Ram and Long Melford Swan calls in administrators

Andrew Macmillan with his children, Oliver, Lorna and Iain, who ran Stuart Inns Picture: STUART INNS

Paul Hurst reflects on Town transfer dealings, Dozzell criticism and working with Doig again

Paul Hurst was in charge of Ipswich Town for just 149 days. Photo: Steve Waller

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Most Read

Two people evacuated from farmhouse as 60 firefighters battle thatch blaze

The thatch fire at Mundham. Photo: Sabrina Johnson

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

Hayley Rice with her three children. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

City’s first ‘rage room’ allows people to let off steam by destroying things

The rage room will be located within a former gospel hall on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

City road to be closed for three days for £83,000 resurfacing work

Norfolk County Council said Waterworks Road in Norwich will be closed to all through traffic from Monday, March 18. Photo: Google

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 3-2 triumph against Bristol City

Kenny McLean notched a Carrow Road brace against Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police appeal after Hollesley Bay prisoner fails to return

Sam Claxton failed to return to the prison last night after being granted a temporary licence to visit an address in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Sudbury friends to take on London Marathon for second time

Jodie Budd, assistant town clerk at Sudbury Town Council (left), with friend Ann Alexander Picture: SUPPLIED BY JODIE BUDD

Sunday Snap: Keane matches a record, Lambert watch and Garner’s muted celebration

Luke Chambers at the final whistle with Bart Bialkowski at Wigan Picture Pagepix

Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings after 1-1 draw against Carlisle

Frankie Kent is congratulated by team-mates after scoring the equaliser for the U's in the 1-1 draw against Carlisle. Kent was Carl Marston's Man of the Match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk village joins innovative water refill scheme - to combat single use plastic waste

Jess Rafinski with Debbie, Chris and Julie outside the Oranges & Lemons in East Bergholt Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists