Sudbury friends to take on London Marathon for second time

Jodie Budd, assistant town clerk at Sudbury Town Council (left), with friend Ann Alexander Picture: SUPPLIED BY JODIE BUDD Archant

Two Sudbury friends who only started running when a parkrun was launched in their area are set to take part in this year’s London Marathon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jodie Budd, assistant town clerk at Sudbury Town Council (left), with friend Ann Alexander Picture: SUPPLIED BY JODIE BUDD Jodie Budd, assistant town clerk at Sudbury Town Council (left), with friend Ann Alexander Picture: SUPPLIED BY JODIE BUDD

Sudbury Town Council assistant clerk Jodie Budd and friend Ann Alexander took part in Great Cornard’s very first parkrun event in 2014 – and haven’t looked back since.

The friends then joined Sudbury Joggers and began running bigger distances before taking on the London Marathon for the first time in 2017.

They enjoyed the event so much that they are competing again this year and raising money for two charities.

Jodie will be running for Children with Cancer UK while Ann, who is an occupational therapist at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, will be taking part for British Blind Sport.

“We started running by doing the very first Cornard parkrun five years ago,” Jodie said. “Neither of us had run since school but we found we really enjoyed it.

“We joined Sudbury Joggers, who are just great and so supportive whatever pace you are. They really spurred us on and we both ran London in 2017.

“We loved every minute of it and are really looking forward to it again.”

Both women failed to get a ballot spot in this year’s race in the capital so decided to take up charity places for their second marathon.

The friends have organised an 80s-themed disco at the town’s Delphi Centre on Saturday, March 16, with the money going towards their chosen charities.

Jodie said the pair have not set any time goals for the event.

“I think for both of us, we just want to get round,” she said. “We’re doing the Vitality Big Half Marathon in London on March 10 and then the Colchester Half Marathon a few weeks after that so we’re getting the half marathons in.

“London is an amazing marathon, I watched my husband there three or four years before I did it, and the support you get while running is amazing. You can’t help but enjoy it.”

To donate to either Jodie or Ann, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com and search for Jodie Budd or Ann Alexander.

Tickets for the 80s disco party event at the Delphi Centre are £12 each and are available by emailing jodiebudd76@gmail.com