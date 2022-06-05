GALLERY: Your pictures of Suffolk's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Gallery

Jubilee Close in Laxfield, one of the most patriotic roads in the county, and celebrating the weekend are George Ryan holding India, Wizzo and Alex Denholme but not forgetting a very patriotic Scooter - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

From Lowestoft to Newmarket, people in Suffolk have been getting involved with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

With countless street parties and festivities galore, people in Suffolk have shown their national pride on this long bank holiday weekend as well as displaying the very best of what the county has to offer.

Here is a gallery showcasing just a snapshot of the fun:

Residents and friends joined together to celebrate the jubillee at Manor Farm, Witnesham on Sunday the home of Terry and Erica Burrows making it the third such royal occasion the family have hosted. - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

Fun at the Witnesham Jubilee part held at Manor Farm in the village - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

One family enjoys the sunshine on bank holiday weekend to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, submitted on Facebook - Credit: Faye M. Ellis

People in Kessingland gathered to light a Jubilee beacon near the Suffolk coast - Credit: Ron J Sager

Adam William on Facebook captured a stunning picture of the flypast, marking 70 years since the Queen's coronation, on Thursday - Credit: Adam William

Eileen and June celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at Suffolk New College in Halesworth - Credit: Suffolk New College

A very patriotic canine, Dennis, along with his dad Mick Stevenson watching the judging going on at one of the Jubilee events at Laxfield over the weekend. - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

In Long Melford, a parade of vehicles travelled along the High Street as crowds of onlookers took part in the fun - Credit: charlotte Bond

Even in the most rural areas, Suffolk was touched by the celebrations and even our four-legged friends got in on the action - Credit: Lea DeDe Friend

It was flags-galore up and down the county - Credit: Faye M. Ellis

Even our local MP's got involved, with Suffolk Coastal MP Thérèse Coffey getting out and about in her constituency - Credit: Leiston Surgery Foundation

Fireworks lit up the Suffolk skies as the sunshine went away - Credit: Ryan Luckhurst

One young chap added a touch of green to the red, white and blue festivities - Credit: Geraldine Suckling

Our Queen's Platinum Reign magazine is a tribute to Her Majesty's life and 70 years of service drawn from our archive. Find out more here.