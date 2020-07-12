E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

What Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers in Suffolk have been getting up to in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 19:35 12 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:36 12 July 2020

A member of the Melton Brownies with her sock puppets for the ODD SOX unit meeting activity online. Picture: GIRLGUIDING SUFFOLK

A member of the Melton Brownies with her sock puppets for the ODD SOX unit meeting activity online. Picture: GIRLGUIDING SUFFOLK

Archant

Leaders at Girlguiding Suffolk took to the Internet as soon as lockdown was announced and have been coming up with great activities to keep their members connected, having fun and staying healthy.

Beccles Brownies youth leader Owl attending the virtual Beccles District Legoland NOT a sleepover, which drew 56 brownies and leaders. Picture: GIRLGUIDING SUFFOLKBeccles Brownies youth leader Owl attending the virtual Beccles District Legoland NOT a sleepover, which drew 56 brownies and leaders. Picture: GIRLGUIDING SUFFOLK

Jo Dixon has been involved in guides since the age of ten and has been a leader for nearly 36 years so was gutted when overnight all physical activities were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However the Suffolk County outreach worker decided to go online straight away and has been committed to providing a slice of normality for all the Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, Rangers and volunteer leaders during lockdown.

“I have had such a positive experience with girlguiding and much of it is still the same as when I started all those years ago,” she explained.

“When lockdown hit overnight we had to change how the unit was run and I went on Facebook and started a live video right there and ran an activity.

Jo Dixon has been involved in girlguiding since she was 10 years old and is a Suffolk County Outreach Worker as well as a guide leader for Martlesham Heath. Picture: GIRLGUIDING SUFFOLKJo Dixon has been involved in girlguiding since she was 10 years old and is a Suffolk County Outreach Worker as well as a guide leader for Martlesham Heath. Picture: GIRLGUIDING SUFFOLK

“It just makes it more alive to have videos and we are trying to get them involved without that face to face contact.”

In her duties as a guide leader for Martlesham Heath where she lives, Jo has taught surfing moves, run games and exercise activities for keeping fit and healthy.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Plans finally lodged for 300 homes on Martlesham police HQ site

Sisters from Martlesham District Guides Units watering young fruit trees in Birhgt's Orchard in Martlesham. Picture: GIRLGUIDING SUFFOLKSisters from Martlesham District Guides Units watering young fruit trees in Birhgt's Orchard in Martlesham. Picture: GIRLGUIDING SUFFOLK

One leader from Woodbridge St Mary’s Guides hadn’t used Facebook before but now runs a weekly Zoom meeting, and Beccles Rainbows post a weekly activity and song in its group.

Beccles Brownies have been baking and held an Easter-themed bingo night online while guides from Felixstowe, Ipswich, Beccles and Martlesham have taken part in quizzes, scavenger hunts, made mug cakes and armpit fudge.

Traditional activities such as knotting, semaphore, blitz cooking and community action projects have gone ahead with the addition of camping events which have seen members sleeping out in their own gardens.

One parent from 1st Tostock Rainbows said he daughter always asks when Wednesday is as the day she gets to see her friends.

Teatime on the Melton Brownies virtual pack holiday. Picture: GIRLGUIDING SUFFOLKTeatime on the Melton Brownies virtual pack holiday. Picture: GIRLGUIDING SUFFOLK

“She looks forward to her Rainbow zoom every week,” she said. “Thank you so much for all the support and activities you provide for the girls.

“It keeps them going when schoolwork isn’t happening and has given them a varied learning throughout this time.”

Members have also kept in touch via phone, email and letters.

MORE: Meet some of the bundles of joy born during the lockdown

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus infection rate rises slightly in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen slightly from last week (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus infection rate rises slightly in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen slightly from last week (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

What Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers in Suffolk have been getting up to in lockdown

A member of the Melton Brownies with her sock puppets for the ODD SOX unit meeting activity online. Picture: GIRLGUIDING SUFFOLK

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

‘Heartbroken’ family offer reward for dogs stolen from kennels while on holiday

Melissa Murfet and Darren Neal's daughter Beau, three, with the cocker spaniel Annie who was among the canine haul of 17 dogs and puppies stolen from the Fiveways kennels at Barton Mills, Suffolk. Picture: MELISSA MURFET

Council could go ‘bust’ without cuts, leader warns

David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, has made stark warnings about the authority's financial position following the coronavirus crisis. Picture: JAMES AGER

Title targets, Lambert’s learning objective, ranking kits and striker targets - our most-read stories this week

It's been a busy week of Ipswich Town news. Picture: PA