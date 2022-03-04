Suffolk goes above and beyond to help the people of Ukraine

Just some of the items dropped in to Mannings in Felixstowe for people in Ukraine. L-R Charlie Manning, Lorenzo Bertola, Jonny Manning. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

The Suffolk community has once again gone above and beyond to help those in need as organisations have reported being "overwhelmed" with donations for Ukraine.

Collection points across the county have received tonnes of supplies, including clothes, children’s toys and medicines, which will be sent to help residents of the eastern European country following the invasion by Russian forces last week.

Lewis Hairdressers in Ipswich is taking donations for Ukrainians Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Two Suffolk men- Oliver Horsman and his friend Darius Linkus- will be driving a van filled with many of the donated items for the 1,700-mile journey to the war-torn country, leaving from Felixstowe on Friday.

Well-wishers have been arriving at amusement parks, churches, community centres, hair salons and vets surgeries with goods, some even pulling up in cars filled with items.

Councils across the county are also ready to respond to the potential arrival of refugees.

Staff at Manning's Amusement Park in Sea Road, Felixstowe, have been collecting donations which will be travelling with Trimley St Martin resident Mr Horsman when he travels to the Romanian/Ukrainian border.

Donations have been flooding in to Mannings in Felixstowe for the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. L-R Rachael Miller, Charlie Manning, Jonny Manning, Lorenzo Bertola, Angie McCarthy. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Park owner Charles Manning estimated that his team had received about two tonnes of donations, including sanitary products, baby clothes and blankets and said space had to be created in the storeroom to accommodate the supplies.

He added: “The response has been immense. It is really overwhelming that people have got involved and donated so generously.”

Staff at Lewis Hairdressers, in Dogs Head Street, Ipswich, received more than 1,000 items in tonnes of bags, including nappies, women’s sanitary products, paracetamol, blankets and coats.

Salon owner Lisa Fryatt and receptionist Debbie Quinton with the donations for Ukrainians at Lewis hair dressers in Ipswich. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Another collection point in the town - at Hope Church in St Margaret’s Street - has also been inundated.

Church leader Mark Crawley said more than 200 bin liners were waiting to be sent, enough to fill a Luton van.

Gifts had come not just from the church’s congregation, but also passers-by and some had even pulled up with a ‘car load’ of donations, including clothes and babygrows.

Mr Crawley said: “’Overwhelmed’ is exactly the right word. People have been coming in with cars laden with stuff. There has been an incredible sense of community. It is just a great atmosphere to see people coming in with loads and loads of stuff.”

Vet Abi Thompson organised a collection at Catley Cross Vets in Halstead, with her colleague Charlotte Lucas.

She said: “We put out a Facebook post and within 24 hours we were inundated with donations, which are still flooding in by the hour.

“Everyone is overwhelmed by the generosity of our wonderful clients and colleagues who have donated bags and bags of toiletries, coats, first aid kits and blankets for the people of Ukraine.”

Lewis Hairdressers in Ipswich has been overwhelmed with bags Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Property and business consultants Brown and Co, which has an office in Bury St Edmunds, is donating £50,000 to help refugees from Ukraine and is also hoping to provide jobs and accommodation for up to 100 refugees.

Further collections are due to happen this weekend, with Laxfield Village Hall hosting a collection as part of its community market on Saturday, March 5 from 9.30am to noon.

A Claydon logistics firm will be ferrying the goods from its base to a hinterland between Poland and Ukraine.

A variety of items are needed, including antibiotics, blood transfusion bags, first aid kits and camping cookers, along with sleeping bags.

Councillor Matthew Hicks, leader of Suffolk County Council, said: “Suffolk is ready and willing to help with the resettlement of Ukrainian refugees if called upon by the Government.

“So far, the Home Office has announced a scheme to allow Ukrainian people to join family members.

“Once any plans for additional refugee support are announced by central government, Suffolk partners are ready to respond, building on our experience of delivering refugee resettlement programmes over the last six years.”

The county council will be co-ordinating the response together with other local authorities across Suffolk.

In Felixstowe, a short time of reflection and candle lighting will be held at 10am on Friday, March 4 at the War Memorial on the seafront opposite the Felixstowe Town Hall, Undercliff Road West - people are asked to wear something blue and yellow and bring a candle.



