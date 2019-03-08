A14 closed through rush hour after lorry hits crash barrier near Stowmarket

Two lanes have been closed on the A14 near Stowmarket for emergency repairs – one on the westbound carriageway and another eastbound – after a lorry crashed into the central reservation.

Delays caused by the incident could run into rush hour, authorities believe, and traffic is currently heavy in both directions.

Lane two of the road's westbound and eastbound carriageways between J49 and J47 have been closed by Suffolk police while workers from Highways England repair a damaged barrier.

It is said the damage was caused by a lorry hitting it earlier in the morning.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “We were called at 9.40am on Wednesday morning, April 17 by Highways England to reports of an HGV being found in a lay-by with front end damage.

“A central reservation nearby to the vehicle had been flattened.

“We were later called to assist in blocking the road, with officers setting up a rolling road block on the westbound carriageway shortly after 2.05pm.”

He also said no-one has been hurt in the incident, adding that the repairs could cause rush hour delays.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “We found that there is 170 metres of damage and it is too unsafe to be open at the moment, hence the lane closure while it is repaired.

“We finish this to be all finished by 6pm.”