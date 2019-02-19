Residents told to move cars for urgent road repairs

Tennyson Road, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

People living in a town centre street have been told to move their cars so urgent repairs can be carried out to fix a number of potholes.

Suffolk Highways, which looks after and maintains the majority of the county’s road and pavement network, said it would start the works in Tennyson Road, Lowestoft, on Wednesday (February 20).

“The works are to repair numerous carriageway defects,” the letter put through residents’ doors on Monday (February 18) said.

It said the works will continue for two days and that: “Access to properties may be temporarily obstructed whilst works take place.”

The letter went on to say: “It would be helpful if all cars could be parked off road during daylight hours to enable us to complete all of the repairs.”

Access to Tennyson Road, the location of the old Lowestoft Hospital, will be controlled by staff on site.

Those who require access should approach a member of staff on site.

Anyone with questions about the work is asked to call Suffolk Highways on 0345 606 6171.