Awards to return for second year to recognise 'selfless' acts of young people from Suffolk

Published: 5:03 PM October 14, 2021

Chief Inspector Wakeling and Phoebe Maddever, last year's overall and determination category winner at the HOPE awards - Credit: Suffolk police

The second Suffolk Hope awards are being launched by Suffolk police to recognise and celebrate the positive contributions that young people make within the county.

The initial event was launched off the back of National Hate Crime Awareness Week (NHCA) in October last year, and with NHCA currently taking place this week, it is the ideal moment to launch the second Hope awards.

Nominations are welcome for any young person aged between 11 and 18 years old, who has gone above and beyond and continued to demonstrate resilience, determination and teamworking during 2021/2022.

The 2021 overall winner was Phoebe Maddever of Finborough School in Stowmarket. She won it for her wellbeing and body confidence programme within the school and was in the category of ‘determination’.

Nominations are now open and will close on Friday, February 18 2022.

The categories are as follows:

Diversity – Individuals or groups who have promoted diversity or taken a stand to prevent discrimination.

Respect and Kindness – Actions which have demonstrated compassion and an understanding of another’s struggles.

Teamwork – Sharing ideas and experiences and finding a common approach to solve an issue.

Determination – Young people who have used their positive attitude to finding solutions or helping each other and their community.

Winners for each of the four categories and one overall HOPE winner will be chosen in March, with the awards being presented in April.

For more information visit: www.suffolk.police.uk/hope/6-apply-here, alternatively email: schools@suffolk.police.uk.

Insp Vicky McParland from Suffolk police said: "We are sure there are many more powerful stories that need to be told about the selfless, heart-warming and compassionate work that takes place in our communities."

Councillor Andrew Reid, chair, safer stronger communities group said: "It has been a privilege to be involved in the Suffolk Hope Awards. We have seen some truly amazing examples of compassion and respect demonstrated by young people across Suffolk.”

Editor of the East Anglian Daily Times Brad Jones said: "I was lucky enough to judge this year's Hope Awards, which were full of positive stories about the great work being done by young people in Suffolk.

"It's important for the media to highlight these, which is why we're so pleased to get behind the awards again next year."