Huge fire breaks out in east Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:20 PM September 2, 2022
Suffolk Fire and Rescue fire engine. File photo

A number of fire crews are at the scene of a large blaze in east Suffolk - Credit: Archant

A huge field fire has broken out in east Suffolk. 

A number of fire crews are currently at the scene of the two-acre field fire near Blackheath Road, Wenhaston. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said there are currently seven crews at the scene of the blaze. 

No casualties have been reported. 

Appliances from Aldeburgh, Leiston, Wrentham, Southwold, Halesworth, Beccles and Stowmarket have been called to the scene. 

More to follow.

Suffolk Live News
East Suffolk News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
