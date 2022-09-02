Huge fire breaks out in east Suffolk

A number of fire crews are at the scene of a large blaze in east Suffolk - Credit: Archant

A huge field fire has broken out in east Suffolk.

A number of fire crews are currently at the scene of the two-acre field fire near Blackheath Road, Wenhaston.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said there are currently seven crews at the scene of the blaze.

No casualties have been reported.

Appliances from Aldeburgh, Leiston, Wrentham, Southwold, Halesworth, Beccles and Stowmarket have been called to the scene.

More to follow.