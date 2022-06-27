News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Officers 'extremely concerned' for missing 66-year-old woman

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:14 PM June 27, 2022
Julie Bowers was last seen in Newmarket this morning

Julie Bowers was last seen in Newmarket this morning - Credit: Suffolk police

Officers are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of a missing 66-year-old woman who was last seen in Newmarket. 

Julie Bowers left her house at about 6.30am today (June 27) and has not been seen since. 

She has been described as white, approximately 5ft tall with short/shoulder length greying curly hair. 

Julie was last seen wearing dark trousers and a blue jacket. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are extremely concerned for Julie’s welfare and asks anyone who sees her or who knows of her whereabouts to contact Suffolk Police on 101."

Suffolk Live News
Newmarket News

Don't Miss

A driver had his car seized after trying to avoid paying at Stansted Airport

Essex Police

Car seized as driver tries to avoid parking fees at Stansted Airport

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Some two in five homes in Southwold are not permanently occupied

East Suffolk Council

Suffolk second home owners could face Airbnb ban under crackdown

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Bloomfields.Needham Market V Ware (Ryman league) on 05-04-2014 at Bloomfields, Needham Market, Suf

Football | Match Coverage

Matchday Live: Needham Market v Ipswich Town team news and updates

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Officers from Suffolk trading standards have advised people in Stowmarket about a door to door trade

Suffolk Live News

Rogue trader in white van visits homes in west Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon