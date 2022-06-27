Officers 'extremely concerned' for missing 66-year-old woman

Julie Bowers was last seen in Newmarket this morning - Credit: Suffolk police

Officers are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of a missing 66-year-old woman who was last seen in Newmarket.

Julie Bowers left her house at about 6.30am today (June 27) and has not been seen since.

She has been described as white, approximately 5ft tall with short/shoulder length greying curly hair.

Julie was last seen wearing dark trousers and a blue jacket.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are extremely concerned for Julie’s welfare and asks anyone who sees her or who knows of her whereabouts to contact Suffolk Police on 101."