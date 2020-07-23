Suffolk’s indoor pools will stay closed this weekend

The Deben Leisure Centre is one pool that won't be opening this weekend Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE Archant

Saturday marks the first day that indoor pools in England will be able to reopen to the public, however, pools in Suffolk will not be opening their doors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Government announced a few weeks ago that indoor pools would be among the next facilities to reopen their doors in England.

However, indoor pools in Suffolk have made clear that they won’t be opening just yet, despite many leisure centres opening their gyms.

Abbeycroft Leisure which looks after pools across the West Suffolk, Mid Suffolk and Babergh areas has announced that the first of its pools, Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre, will not be opening until August 3.

Others will open in mid August or early September.

Pools in East Suffolk and Ipswich also remained closed with councils expected to announce opening dates for these sites soon.

Outdoor pools have already reopened with Beccles Lido among those already welcoming swimmers.