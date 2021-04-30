Published: 10:20 AM April 30, 2021

Suffolk Libraries has partnered with Featherbed Tales to provide a new way for people to share stories.

Libraries across Suffolk will be the first to work with Featherbed Tales, who make it possible to read, record and share one of their special children's stories using your own voice.

The initiative is ideal for those who are not able to meet up other family members and can help to boost children's reading and listening skills.

Anybody with a Suffolk Libraries account can log into the Featherbed Tales website and read and record one of the six short stories and then share a link to anyone by email.

The six stories include the adventures of Eenor the Mouse and Little Ellie the Elephant, with other stories featuring hungry crocodiles, little bunnies and Manny the moth.

All the stories have some themes which are important for young children to learn about.

You may also want to watch:

Paul Howarth, Suffolk Libraries, Head of Content and Resource Development, said: “It’s still going to be a while before everyone can meet up to share stories and we’re delighted to be offering this new service which we hope will bring families together.

"Sharing story times with children is very powerful and an important part of building their literacy skills.

"It’s widely acknowledged that the pandemic has had a negative effect on children’s learning and mental health and we hope this service can help."