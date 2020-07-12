Gallery

Lockdown Gardens: See the best gardens in Suffolk

Pauline Burrell-Saward and her husband Chris in front of their new water feature

Six gorgeous gardens have scooped their owners our top Lockdown Garden prizes - take a look and see who won.

Pauline Burrell-Saward and her husband Chris have created a flower bed inspired by their 40th wedding anniversary trip to New Zealand

Pauline and Chris Burrell-Saward, who submitted their Leiston garden to the competition and appeared in the paper on June 2, were stunned to find out they had been chosen as winners for the top £200 prize.

Mrs Burrell-Saward said: “I love my garden but I never thought it would be picked as a winner.

Pauline Burrell-Saward and her husband Chris are the winners of the EADT lockdown garden competition

“We have been here 28 years and all we have done is make the garden we want, my husband has done a lot of the mowing and heavy lifting and I’ve done the flower beds.

“We built the pond we have now and it only has koi in it which is lovely, but our favourite part is what we call our ‘New Zealand flowerbed’.

The flowerbed in Mrs Saward's garden was inspired by a trip to New Zealand with her partner for their 40th anniversary

“We took a holiday there for our 40th wedding anniversary and I just loved so many of the plants and flowers so we filled that bed with them.

“The cabbage tree and the hebes are some of my favourites.”

Winner of the Ipswich Star lockdown competition, Mary Shave, in her beautiful courtyard garden

Mary Shave, whose courtyard garden rests in the shadow of Haughley’s The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary church, won the second £200 prize.

Her garden makes incredible use of potted and climbing plants to create a wild, natural and secluded environment.

Winner of the Ipswich Star lockdown competition, Mary Shave, in her beautiful courtyard garden

Mrs Shave said: “Mine is only a small garden, but I do try to fill it with as many plants as possible.

“We have been here 20 years now so it’s quite a collection I have.

Winner of the Ipswich Star lockdown competition, Mary Shave, in her beautiful courtyard garden

“I like my larger plants because they give the garden structure, but when you look past them I like that all of the nooks and crannies are filled as well.

Asked what she might spend her vouchers on, she added: “I’m a typical gardener because I will see a new plant and I want to find room for it, so I imagine it will go towards a few more flowers once I find the room.”

Mary Shave's garden measuring in at roughly under 150sq metres

Four other gardens also scooped Enjoy Gardening More vouchers.

Bobby Forsythe, whose garden was published in the newspaper June 12, was awarded £100 of vouchers for her hard work.

Clive & Muriel's garden measuring in around 150 sq metres

A rainbow ornament and tiny garden gnomes sit in front of a lush flowerbed of flowers in bloom.

Clive and Muriel, whose garden was published in the newspaper June 3, were awarded £100 of vouchers for their hard work.

Bobby Forsythe's garden

A winding brick path can be seen snaking between blooming flowerbeds and bushes before the garden opens up into a smooth lawn and leads to a quaint summer house at the far end.

Claire Driver and her nine-year-old son Lenny, whose garden was published on June 12, received £50 of vouchers.

Claire and her son Lenny Grove's garden

Both Claire and her son had clearly been hard at work as Lenny was pictured proudly standing surrounded by vegetable patches, split over two levels of homemade raised beds.

Brian and Theresa May, whose garden was published on June 5, received £50 of vouchers.

Brian and Teresa May's garden measuring in at roughly 250sq metres

The Mays have filled their garden with all manner of flowers, trees and shrubs, dappling their pristine lawn with shade throughout the day.

A double-door summer house is nestled in the tall greenery to the side of their garden, with a bright patio and seating area hidden in the distance beyond a beautiful fountain.

Enjoy Gardening More’s head gardener and competition judge, Peter McDermott, said: “I was so very impressed by all the fantastic garden entries that we received in our recent competition.

“From incredible imaginations to planting prowess, fabulous formals to intricate cottage gardens, we really saw it all.

“It was very difficult for me to choose the winners.

“In fact, it took me all afternoon pondering and enjoying seeing so many beautiful readers gardens. Congratulations to the winners.”