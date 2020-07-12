Lockdown Gardens: See the best gardens in Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 17:54 12 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:54 12 July 2020
Archant
Six gorgeous gardens have scooped their owners our top Lockdown Garden prizes - take a look and see who won.
Pauline and Chris Burrell-Saward, who submitted their Leiston garden to the competition and appeared in the paper on June 2, were stunned to find out they had been chosen as winners for the top £200 prize.
Mrs Burrell-Saward said: “I love my garden but I never thought it would be picked as a winner.
“We have been here 28 years and all we have done is make the garden we want, my husband has done a lot of the mowing and heavy lifting and I’ve done the flower beds.
“We built the pond we have now and it only has koi in it which is lovely, but our favourite part is what we call our ‘New Zealand flowerbed’.
“We took a holiday there for our 40th wedding anniversary and I just loved so many of the plants and flowers so we filled that bed with them.
“The cabbage tree and the hebes are some of my favourites.”
Mary Shave, whose courtyard garden rests in the shadow of Haughley’s The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary church, won the second £200 prize.
Her garden makes incredible use of potted and climbing plants to create a wild, natural and secluded environment.
Mrs Shave said: “Mine is only a small garden, but I do try to fill it with as many plants as possible.
“We have been here 20 years now so it’s quite a collection I have.
“I like my larger plants because they give the garden structure, but when you look past them I like that all of the nooks and crannies are filled as well.
Asked what she might spend her vouchers on, she added: “I’m a typical gardener because I will see a new plant and I want to find room for it, so I imagine it will go towards a few more flowers once I find the room.”
Four other gardens also scooped Enjoy Gardening More vouchers.
Bobby Forsythe, whose garden was published in the newspaper June 12, was awarded £100 of vouchers for her hard work.
A rainbow ornament and tiny garden gnomes sit in front of a lush flowerbed of flowers in bloom.
Clive and Muriel, whose garden was published in the newspaper June 3, were awarded £100 of vouchers for their hard work.
A winding brick path can be seen snaking between blooming flowerbeds and bushes before the garden opens up into a smooth lawn and leads to a quaint summer house at the far end.
Claire Driver and her nine-year-old son Lenny, whose garden was published on June 12, received £50 of vouchers.
Both Claire and her son had clearly been hard at work as Lenny was pictured proudly standing surrounded by vegetable patches, split over two levels of homemade raised beds.
Brian and Theresa May, whose garden was published on June 5, received £50 of vouchers.
The Mays have filled their garden with all manner of flowers, trees and shrubs, dappling their pristine lawn with shade throughout the day.
A double-door summer house is nestled in the tall greenery to the side of their garden, with a bright patio and seating area hidden in the distance beyond a beautiful fountain.
Enjoy Gardening More’s head gardener and competition judge, Peter McDermott, said: “I was so very impressed by all the fantastic garden entries that we received in our recent competition.
“From incredible imaginations to planting prowess, fabulous formals to intricate cottage gardens, we really saw it all.
“It was very difficult for me to choose the winners.
“In fact, it took me all afternoon pondering and enjoying seeing so many beautiful readers gardens. Congratulations to the winners.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.