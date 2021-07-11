News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See how Suffolk reacted to England'd early goal in Euro final

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 9:43 PM July 11, 2021   
Crowds celebrate England's goal against Italy in the first half. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds celebrate England's goal against Italy in the first half - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It was the dream start that England fans could have never predicted - their team going ahead in the final of a major tournament. 

And while Italy's 67th minute equaliser brought them back down to earth with a bump, these pictures show the fans joy at England taking a 1-0 lead.

Crowds celebrate England's goal against Italy in the first half. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

England fans were jubilant after two minutes - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Luke Shaw's brilliant goal from Kieran Trippier's cross was met with screams, shouts and whistles of joy from those packed into Suffolk's pubs. 

Crowds celebrate England's goal against Italy in the first half. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

It was hugs all round after England's first goal - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Many fans had only just sat down to enjoy the match when they were back on their feet to celebrate with hugs and cheers of joy, as the goal was scored inside two minutes.

This jubilant feeling continued throughout the first half as fans celebrated each repeat showing of Shaw's goal. 

Crowds celebrate England's goal against Italy in the first half. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

England fans enjoying their first goal - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

You may also want to watch:

Italy later scored to make the game finely balanced heading towards the final whistle.

Euro 2020
Suffolk

