Published: 9:43 PM July 11, 2021

Crowds celebrate England's goal against Italy in the first half - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It was the dream start that England fans could have never predicted - their team going ahead in the final of a major tournament.

And while Italy's 67th minute equaliser brought them back down to earth with a bump, these pictures show the fans joy at England taking a 1-0 lead.

England fans were jubilant after two minutes - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Luke Shaw's brilliant goal from Kieran Trippier's cross was met with screams, shouts and whistles of joy from those packed into Suffolk's pubs.

It was hugs all round after England's first goal - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Many fans had only just sat down to enjoy the match when they were back on their feet to celebrate with hugs and cheers of joy, as the goal was scored inside two minutes.

This jubilant feeling continued throughout the first half as fans celebrated each repeat showing of Shaw's goal.

England fans enjoying their first goal - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Italy later scored to make the game finely balanced heading towards the final whistle.