Man indecently assaulted teenage girl

A 60-year-old Suffolk man who was given a suspended prison sentence last year for sexually assaulting a young girl and a teenager was arrested for further offences after another victim read newspaper reports about the case and contacted police, a court heard.

Jonathan Guest, of Windmill Green, Stanton, was convicted at Ipswich Crown Court last June of two offences of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl and four of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl with a mental disorder.

Following his court appearance a woman in her 30s contacted police after reading a newspaper article about the case.

She claimed that when she was 13 Guest had put his hand down the back of her trousers and had kissed her on the mouth, while on another occasion he had kissed her again and tried to get her to kiss him.

Guest was arrested and in a fresh case at Ipswich Crown Court he pleaded guilty on Thursday January 16 to two offences of indecently assaulting a 13-year-old girl and committing an act of gross indecency with a 13-year-old girl.

He was given a six month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offences register.

The offences were committed between May 2000 and May 2001.

Joanne Eley, for Guest, said her client had problems with communication and was thought to be autistic, although there had been no formal diagnosis.

"He has low self esteem and confidence and suffers from anxiety and depression," said Miss Eley.

In the case last year the court heard Guest kissed the 12-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her over her clothing.

The 17-year-old victim, who had significant learning difficulties, had been touched by Guest over her bra and her groin over her trousers.

He was ordered to do 250 hours unpaid work and ordered to take part in a sex offenders' treatment programme.

He was also given a 15 day rehabilitation activity order, ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for ten years and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.