Thurston man warned he faces jail sentence for supplying drugs

A Thurston man who has admitted being concerned in the supply of class A drugs has been warned he is facing a jail term when he is sentenced next week.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on Tuesday ( November 12) was Ryan Sedgwick, 25, of School Road, Thurston, who pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs between March 1 and April 29 this year.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis between the same dates, possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply on April 28 this year and having an article with a blade, namely a silver knife in Tostock Road, Beyton.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence on Sedgwick, who has no previous convictions, until a date to be fixed next week.

She told Sedgwick he had pleaded guilty to very serious offences and warned him that he should prepare himself for a custodial sentence.

She made it a condition of his bail that he resides in School Road, Thurston.