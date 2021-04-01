'Life-changing' - Lorry driver wins £110k Jaguar and £70k cash
- Credit: Best of The Best
A lorry driver from Newmarket said winning a £110,00 Jaguar and £70,000 cash in the Best of The Best competition will be "life-changing".
Robert Kwiatkowski, from Newmarket, was just about to start his shift when Best of The Best's Christian Williams video-called to tell him he was the lucky winner of the online dream car competition.
Mr Kwiatkowski could not believe what had happened, adding: "Things like this don't just happen to people like me.
"My BMW broke down on me earlier this week and I was trying to get it repaired, it was going to cost me a fortune. But I can forget about that now.
The 28-year-old paid just £5 for his entry ticket. He said he entered because he loves everything about the Jaguar Lister Stealth, which boasts 666 brake horsepower and a five-litre, supercharged V8 engine.
"It looks absolutely awesome," he said.
"I’ve wanted an SUV for a while now and a more comfy car and this one is just insane. The look, the power, the speed - I just can’t wait to get in it.
"I just can’t believe it. My legs are shaking, this is the first time I’ve ever won anything. This is life-changing for me."
Mr Kwiatkowski said he will be really careful with the £70,000 prize money and won't waste a penny.
"It will go towards, things like savings, investments and travelling," he said.
Mr Kwiatkowski is not the only lucky person from Suffolk to win big in competitions in recent times.
In March, Ipswich dinnerlady Karen Dakin won £1million on the National Lottery after matching five main numbers and the bonus ball.
She and her husband Jeff, who has been recovering from a stroke which happened in November 2018, said she was "in a state of absolute shock" at the win and plans to use the money to buy a new home, as well as enjoy a holiday.