'Life-changing' - Lorry driver wins £110k Jaguar and £70k cash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:46 PM April 1, 2021   
Robert Kwiatkowski, pictured on the right has won a brand new Jaguar Lister Stealth and £70,000

Robert Kwiatkowski, pictured left has won a brand new Jaguar Lister Stealth and £70,000 - Credit: Best of The Best

A lorry driver from Newmarket said winning a £110,00 Jaguar and £70,000 cash in the Best of The Best competition will be "life-changing".

Robert Kwiatkowski, from Newmarket, was just about to start his shift when Best of The Best's Christian Williams video-called to tell him he was the lucky winner of the online dream car competition.

Mr Kwiatkowski could not believe what had happened, adding: "Things like this don't just happen to people like me.

"My BMW broke down on me earlier this week and I was trying to get it repaired, it was going to cost me a fortune. But I can forget about that now. 

The 28-year-old paid just £5 for his entry ticket. He said he entered because he loves everything about the Jaguar Lister Stealth, which boasts 666 brake horsepower and a five-litre, supercharged V8 engine. 

Robert Kwiatkowski, pictured on the right has won a brand new Jaguar Lister Stealth

Robert Kwiatkowski could not believe his luck when he received the phone call - Credit: Best of The Best

"It looks absolutely awesome," he said.

"I’ve wanted an SUV for a while now and a more comfy car and this one is just insane. The look, the power, the speed - I just can’t wait to get in it.

"I just can’t believe it. My legs are shaking, this is the first time I’ve ever won anything. This is life-changing for me."

Mr Kwiatkowski said he will be really careful with the £70,000 prize money and won't waste a penny.

"It will go towards, things like savings, investments and travelling," he said.

Mr Kwiatkowski is not the only lucky person from Suffolk to win big in competitions in recent times.

Jeff & Karen Dakin Nacton, Ipswich

Jeff and Karen Dakin in Ipswich won £1million on the National Lottery - Credit: Camelot UK

In March, Ipswich dinnerlady Karen Dakin won £1million on the National Lottery after matching five main numbers and the bonus ball.

She and her husband Jeff, who has been recovering from a stroke which happened in November 2018, said she was "in a state of absolute shock" at the win and plans to use the money to buy a new home, as well as enjoy a holiday.

