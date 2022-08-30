Bare foot walk to help send friend for £100k cancer treatment in Germany
- Credit: Stefan Cook
A Suffolk man has undertaken an "unusual" challenge to raise money for his friend to receive treatment in Germany.
Stefan Cook, from Needham Market, has set himself the challenge of walking 200 miles throughout August and September, a total of around 3.1 miles a day - and he's doing it all, bare foot.
The 42-year-old father of two, is raising money for his friend Claire Shipp, who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.
The treatment Claire requires to increase her life-expectancy, and potentially save her life, is in Germany, and costs £100,000.
Stefan has decided to walk around Suffolk in his bare feet, in order to raise as much money as possible to help give Claire the treatment.
He said: "Claire and I met at university, and I used to just wonder around in bare feet all the time and I continued to do it when I moved to London around 10 years back.
"So it is a throwback to the person I used to be, but also wanted to do a challenge that would last a longer time to give more people the chance to donate.
"At first, it was really difficult. I was surprised at how painful it was.
"The hardest part of the challenge, other than the toughening up of feet, was the time.
"You have to be really mindful and aware of where you're stomping. Normally my walking pace is pretty rapid, but in bare feet, you have to slow right down so it is taking me so much longer than I anticipated."
Stefan, who grew up in Bury St Edmunds, tends to walk around Needham Lake and surrounding areas, and has said he gets some "disgusted" and "uncomfortable" looks.
"It is absolutely astonishing the looks that I get.
"The last time I did this, I was at university and obviously I looked like a student anyway, so no one was really bothered, but these days, when you're wondering around a place like Bury St Edmunds, when you're in your mid-40s and in bare-feet, people do look."
So far, around £70,000 has been raised for Claire's treatment, and you can donate to help give towards the £100,000 target via the gofundme page here.