Brave skydivers take huge leap to raise nearly £22,000

Gallery

Jon Neal, the chief executive at Suffolk Mind, also took part in skydiving - Credit: Suffolk Mind

Brave skydivers took to the sky during a once-in-a-lifetime experience to raise almost £22,000.

The dive saw 34 adventure seekers gather at Beccles Airfield in aid of Suffolk Mind.

Brave skydivers took part in a skydive organised by Suffolk Mind charity - Credit: Suffolk Mind

Brave skydivers took part in a skydive organised by Suffolk Mind charity - Credit: Suffolk Mind

The participants braved the leap from 13,000 feet, hitting the maximum speed of 120mph.

Suffolk Mind charity raise lots of money at Skydive at Parachute UK, Beccles Airfield - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Skydive organised by Suffolk Mind charity - Credit: Suffolk Mind

Among the skydivers was Nigel Lucker, the director of estates at the University of Suffolk, who said: “There is a moment when you step out of the plane and there’s that feeling nothing is there below you, but you know you are in safe hands, and you know all’s ok.

“The next thing you know, you are flying.”

Suffolk Mind charity raise lots of money at Skydive at Parachute UK, Beccles Airfield - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Charlotte Wilding, the senior auditor at Larkin Gowen, described the experience of skydiving as "amazing."

Brave skydivers took part in a skydive organised by Suffolk Mind charity - Credit: Suffolk Mind

Brave skydivers took part in a skydive organised by Suffolk Mind charity - Credit: Suffolk Mind

She said: “I’m looking forward to the feeling returning in my legs though.”

Kerry Sayer, an insurance broker at Pound Gates added: “It was absolutely the best thing I have ever done.”

Among the other businesses that took part in the fundraising challenge were Birketts LLP, Seven Asset Management Ltd, VirtualGo and StrategiQ.

Brave skydivers took part in a skydive organised by Suffolk Mind charity - Credit: Suffolk Mind

Altogether £21,962 was raised, with much more expected through Gift Aid.

Skydiver Matthew Harper said: "I managed to raise just over £400 for a great cause for Suffolk Mind. I've always wanted to do a skydive and this was the perfect opportunity."

Jon Neal, the chief executive at Suffolk Mind who also dived from the plane, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part. We hope you enjoyed the thrill. And a big thank you to anyone who kindly donated sponsorship.

Matthew Harper raised just over £400 for Suffolk Mind charity by doing a Skydive at Parachute UK, Beccles Airfield - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“A special thank you goes to the team at Honey and Harvey, who not only had four team members skydiving on the day, but also brought along some delicious cookies for everyone to enjoy.

Jon Neal, the chief executive at Suffolk Mind, also took part in skydiving - Credit: Suffolk Mind

“And if baking’s your passion, then the next Suffolk Mind fundraiser may be right up your street.”

The charity will host the Great Suffolk Mind Cake Off and be on the search for their Star Caker.

Suffolk Mind charity raise lots of money at Skydive at Parachute UK, Beccles Airfield - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Fundraisers are asked to come together as a community to host a bake-off of their own and to post their culinary creations on social media using the hashtag #SuffolkMindCakeOff.

A panel of judges will then choose their overall winner next month.



