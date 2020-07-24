Find out where you can get tested for the coronavirus this week in Suffolk

Mobile coronavirus testing stations are out and about in Suffolk this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Mobile coronavirus testing centres will be out and about in Suffolk this week. Find out where you can get a test.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The testing centres, mobilised by the Ministry of Defence alongside with the Suffolk Resilience Forum, run alongside Suffolk only permanent testing centre at the park and ride at the Copdock roundabout in Ipswich which is open every day from 8am to 7pm.

Where will the mobile testing centres be this week?

• Beccles - Beccles Hospital - Saturday August 1

• Bury St Edmunds - Disused recycling centre, Rougham Hill- Tuesday, July 28 and Friday 31 July

• Eye - Hartismere Hospital- Wednesday, July 29 and Sunday, August 2

• Framlingham - Framlingham College Leisure Centre - Thursday, July 30 and Sunday, August 2

• Halesworth - North Suffolk Skills Centre - Tuesday, July 28 and Saturday, August 1

• Haverhill - Meadows Car Park- Monday, July 27 and Thursday, July 30

• Leiston - Leiston Leisure Centre - Monday, July 27 and Thursday, July 30

• Lowestoft - Water Lane Leisure Centre - Monday, July 27, Wednesday, July 29 and Friday, July 31

• Sudbury - Great Cornard Sports Centre - Wednesday, July 29 and Saturday, August 1

Testing in Essex

• Clacton-on-Sea - Hazelmere Road Car Park - Tuesday, July 28 and Friday, July 31

Who is eligible for a test?

In England, anyone showing coronavirus symptoms – including fever, a persistent cough and losing senses of taste and smell – is eligible for testing.

Tests can be booked for yourself or any member of your household.

All tests must be booked – there are no walk-in or drive-in appointments.

After booking a test, you will be encouraged to alert those who you have had close contact with – and those in your household should start a period of self-isolation for 14 days since symptoms began.

A list of scenarios and how long you should self-isolate for can be found on the Suffolk County Council testing website.

Links to the Home, But Not Alone service are also available on the website.

How do you book a test?

Tests can be booked via the government’s online portal or by calling the new dedicated 119 number.

Essential workers can also book for priority testing, alongside those working in care homes – including asymptomatic carers.

In Waveney, tests for key workers such as teachers and those working in transport are eligible for free testing outside of the government’s testing capability.

The tests, offered by Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, can be applied for via its website.

Government guidance states tests need to be carried out within the first five days of symptoms appearing in order to be the most effective.