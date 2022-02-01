A Suffolk MP has formally called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit in the wake of Partygate and other recent controversies.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous has written to the chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative Backbenchers calling for a vote of confidence to be held into Mr Johnson's leadership of the party.

Mr Aldous said: "It is now my belief that the Prime Minister should resign. However, it is clear that at present he has no intention of doing so and I have therefore written to the Chairman of the 1922 Committee of Backbench Conservative MPs, advising him that I have no confidence in the Prime Minister as Leader of the Conservative Party.

"I have never taken such action before, I have made this decision after a great deal of thought and soul searching and I had hoped that I would not be placed in such an invidious position.

"Whilst I am conscious that others will disagree with me, I believe that this is in the best interests of the country, the Government and the Conservative Party."

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said he continued to have concerns, but felt that it was best for the Prime Minister to carry on - for now.

He said: "As it stands, barring any further significant developments, I support the Prime Minister in getting on and delivering upon all the great national priorities that lie in his in tray every morning.

"I also believe that he needs space and time to undertake the significant work that needs to be undertaken to regain public trust. This won't be easy but I do believe that he needs to be given an opportunity to do so."

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter said that after further reading Sue Gray's report he felt he did not know much more than he had before.

If the Prime Minister had been shown to have broken the rules or misled parliament he would have called for him to resign, but he said: "Frustratingly, the interim report does not provide sufficient clarity on these points, and we now await the results of the Metropolitan Police Inquiry and Sue Gray’s final report which will follow shortly afterwards."