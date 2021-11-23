How did Suffolk MPs vote on social care cap plans?
- Credit: Office of James Cartlidge/Sarah Lucy Brown
Plans for a new policy to cap care costs have been passed by the government — but how did Suffolk's MPs vote on the proposals?
A government amendment to stop council support payments counting towards a new £86,000 limit on lifetime care costs were narrowly supported by 272 votes to 246.
Under the plans, people with assets of less than £20,000 will not have to contribute anything to their care – up from the current level of £14,250 – while those with assets worth up to £100,000 will be eligible to receive some local authority support, up from £23,250.
But a number of backbench Conservative critics joined experts and Labour MPs in warning the move to count only individual payments towards the cap, and not council contributions, would hit poorer people harder.
Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter, an NHS doctor, and Waveney MP Peter Aldous voted against the government.
How did Suffolk MPs vote on the change?
FOR
James Cartlidge (South Suffolk)
Jo Churchill (Bury St Edmunds)
Therese Coffey (Suffolk Coastal)
Matt Hancock (West Suffolk)
Tom Hunt (Ipswich)
AGAINST
Peter Aldous (Waveney)
Dan Poulter (Central Suffolk and North Ipswich)