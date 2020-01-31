Suffolk nursery 'inspires' children to learn, says glowing Ofsted report

Teachers at a Suffolk nursery have been described as 'driven and committed' by Ofsted inspectors who graded it as 'outstanding'.

The glowing Ofsted comes highlighted the way staff at Brooklands Young Explorers in Brantham use their outside space to inspire children.

Inspectors said: "Children are inspired by an environment that fully promotes their eagerness to learn through their own curiosity, imagination and explorative nature.

"For example, they use magnifying glasses to look at different herbs, and successfully take cuttings to create their own 'herb potions'.

"They regularly explore local woodland areas and enjoy making a 'muddy puddle' in the mud kitchen, showing delight as they stomp and splash with their feet."

The nursery is run by Constable Country Childcare and group manager Hayley Aherne said: "Its amazing to get the outstanding again, we have had it before but this is the first one under the new criteria so it's an even bigger achievement for us."

The report also praised the way staff work closely with nearby primary schools to ensure transitions are seamless.

The nursery's professional approach to working with children with disabilities was also noted by the inspector who said children with special educational needs are supported "exceptionally well".

Staff are described as highly motivated and committed to outstanding teaching through a series of "rich, varied and imaginative activities".

One activity used pipettes and balloons to transport warm water to melt ice blocks and find toy dinosaurs inside - noted down in the report as a superb way of getting children to wonder aloud and offer ideas.

Mrs Aherne added: "We're very big on letting every child having a choice and our message is that every child is unique and special."

The report came as Constable Country Childcare opened a new site for their Stutton Young Explorers in the grounds of Stutton Primary School, relocating from a 25-year-old facility.

The new setting again has a focus on outdoor learning and staff encourage children learn through play and explore the world they inhabit.

"It's fantastic be opening the new site as we've been in the old building for a while now. It really tops off a great month for us," said Mrs Aherne.