News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Suffolk nursery sold for undisclosed fee

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:14 PM March 16, 2021   
Oakland Hall Day Nursery has been sold for an undisclosed price 

Oakland Hall Day Nursery has been sold for an undisclosed price - Credit: Christie & Co

Oakland Hall Day Nursery in Sproughton, which was previously run by a local couple, has been sold for an undisclosed price.

The nursery, which is staffed by experienced and highly qualified professionals, is well-known for providing high-quality childcare for 49 children aged from three months to five-years-old has been sold to a new husband and wife duo.  

Director at Christie & Co, Sophie Wilcox, who handled the sale, said: “I am delighted to have found the perfect buyer for Oakland Hall. 

“It is a really special nursery that we unsurprisingly received a lot of interest.”

The nursery, which is in a great location is also a Grade 2 listed, 15th Century building, was brought to the market to allow its previous owners Mr Alastair and Mrs Gillian Dovey, to pursue other business ventures.  

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A C-130 Mk3 Hercules transport aircraft like the one at RAF Honington

RAF base warns of disruption ahead of overnight exercise

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Needham Hardware & DIY, formerly known as Paul's Hardware (pictured), has announced its immediate closure.

Family-run DIY store to close following Covid and rise in online shopping

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Plans for the Dolphin at Thorpeness

First look at plans to revamp popular coastal inn

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook animated on the touchline.

'We had to dig in' - Cook on his first win, Downes injury and Skuse return

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus