Suffolk nursery sold for undisclosed fee

Published: 2:14 PM March 16, 2021

Oakland Hall Day Nursery has been sold for an undisclosed price - Credit: Christie & Co

Oakland Hall Day Nursery in Sproughton, which was previously run by a local couple, has been sold for an undisclosed price.

The nursery, which is staffed by experienced and highly qualified professionals, is well-known for providing high-quality childcare for 49 children aged from three months to five-years-old has been sold to a new husband and wife duo.

Director at Christie & Co, Sophie Wilcox, who handled the sale, said: “I am delighted to have found the perfect buyer for Oakland Hall.

“It is a really special nursery that we unsurprisingly received a lot of interest.”

The nursery, which is in a great location is also a Grade 2 listed, 15th Century building, was brought to the market to allow its previous owners Mr Alastair and Mrs Gillian Dovey, to pursue other business ventures.