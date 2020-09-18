E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Reading group for ex-offenders gets share of £73k

PUBLISHED: 09:39 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:39 18 September 2020

Following a successful pilot, The Reader's Through the Gate scheme has received funding to help the rehabilitation of prison leavers Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Following a successful pilot, The Reader's Through the Gate scheme has received funding to help the rehabilitation of prison leavers Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Five organisations have won a share of £73,000 for projects to reduce crime and supporting victims.

The successful bidders for Suffolk police and crime commissioner (PCC) funding were Anglia Care Trust, which received £16,239 for its money advice service for victims of abuse; Emmaus Suffolk, which got £19,630 for Project Turn Around in Ipswich and Felixstowe, supporting offenders and prisoners on day release; The Racing Centre, in Newmarket, which got £10,000 towards a detached youth worker; forces employment charity, RFEA, which got £20,000 for Project Nova (Suffolk), for veterans arrested and identified as at risk, and the Through the Gate project, led by The Reader organisation in Suffolk, which received £7,527 to help the mental health and of ex-offenders through reading groups.

PCC Tim Passmore said: “I truly believe that without the support of organisations such as these we would be a much poorer society.”

