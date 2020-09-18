Reading group for ex-offenders gets share of £73k
PUBLISHED: 09:39 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:39 18 September 2020
MaskaRad
Five organisations have won a share of £73,000 for projects to reduce crime and supporting victims.
The successful bidders for Suffolk police and crime commissioner (PCC) funding were Anglia Care Trust, which received £16,239 for its money advice service for victims of abuse; Emmaus Suffolk, which got £19,630 for Project Turn Around in Ipswich and Felixstowe, supporting offenders and prisoners on day release; The Racing Centre, in Newmarket, which got £10,000 towards a detached youth worker; forces employment charity, RFEA, which got £20,000 for Project Nova (Suffolk), for veterans arrested and identified as at risk, and the Through the Gate project, led by The Reader organisation in Suffolk, which received £7,527 to help the mental health and of ex-offenders through reading groups.
PCC Tim Passmore said: “I truly believe that without the support of organisations such as these we would be a much poorer society.”
