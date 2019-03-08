Heavy Showers

Air pistols taken in Hitcham burglary

PUBLISHED: 23:01 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 23:01 01 April 2019

The burglars took drills, airguns, a wallet and keys from the home in Hitcham Picture: ARCHANT

Archant © 2004

Airguns and drills were taken in a smash-and-grab burglary in Hitcham.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the break-in on March 27 at a property on Wattisham Road between 12pm and 9.50pm.

The victim returned home find one of the windows in his living room smashed and a nearby window opened from the inside handle.

Burglars had snatched an electric drill, hammer drill, two air pistols, a wallet and 12 keys before fleeing the scene.

Anyone who has knowledge of the incident should contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101 or email Matthew.Egan@suffolk.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 37/17394/19 or you can provide an online update via the force website http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

