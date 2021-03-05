Published: 8:31 AM March 5, 2021

Police will be working with Covid wardens this weekend to keep people safe

Stay disciplined this weekend - that is the message from Suffolk police this weekend, the last under full lockdown restrictions.

From Monday, children will start to return to school and the rules on meeting one other person outside of your home are relaxed slightly, meaning you can now meet for social purposes and not jst for exercise.

Police said that as the weather improves and the days start to stretch out, the temptation to bend the rules is understandable but the force is urging residents to remain resolute and adhere to the current regulations that are geared at saving lives and protecting the NHS.

The force said it will engage with people, explain the rules and encourage people to follow them but if people are blatantly ignoring the restrictions they are more likely to be given a fine as their actions are putting others at risk through their behaviour.

Between December 26, 2020 and March 3, 2021 Suffolk police issued 667 fixed penalty notices and had 933 incidents of words of advice given so officers will not hesitate to take enforcement action if necessary.

Police officers will be out this weekend working with Covid wardens and partners to try to keep the public safe.

T/Chief Supt Simon Mills said: "We are acutely aware that last weekend in Suffolk, due to the warmer and milder weather, it did seem much busier with people visiting beauty spots, travelling to DIY stores and simply not adhering to social distancing rules. It is such casual observance of the regulations that will cause problems.

"The creeping trend for the odd meeting up of friends or relatives, the unnecessary and frequent visits to the shops and travelling further than you should all need to stop. You can call them ‘stretches’, ‘bends’ or ‘flouts’ but it all amounts to the same thing – such actions will threaten an increase in the virus circulating.

"We must all stay at home to protect ourselves and our families and friends, and to reduce the pressure on the NHS.

"Thank you for your on-going support once again – it is the collective effort that will make the difference as to when lockdown is completely lifted. We are not out of the woods yet but we are moving in the right direction. Let’s make sure that continues in the weeks ahead.”