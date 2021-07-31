News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road near Framlingham blocked after two-car crash

Angus Williams

Published: 4:47 PM July 31, 2021    Updated: 4:51 PM July 31, 2021
Emergency services are attending a crash involving a Suzuki and a BMW on Low Road in Earl Soham

Emergency services are attending a crash involving a Suzuki and a BMW in Low Road, Earl Soham - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A crash between two cars has blocked a small road near Framlingham.

Police were called to the Low Road near Earl Soham shortly after 3.30pm this afternoon.

They arrived to find a grey Suzuki Swift and black BMW involved in the crash.

One casualty managed to get out of their vehicle but the other is believed to be trapped by their injuries. First aid is now being administered to the casualties, a Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said.

Crews from the East of England Ambulance Service have also been called to the scene.

The road is currently blocked.

Author Picture Icon
