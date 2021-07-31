Road near Framlingham blocked after two-car crash
Published: 4:47 PM July 31, 2021 Updated: 4:51 PM July 31, 2021
A crash between two cars has blocked a small road near Framlingham.
Police were called to the Low Road near Earl Soham shortly after 3.30pm this afternoon.
They arrived to find a grey Suzuki Swift and black BMW involved in the crash.
One casualty managed to get out of their vehicle but the other is believed to be trapped by their injuries. First aid is now being administered to the casualties, a Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said.
Crews from the East of England Ambulance Service have also been called to the scene.
The road is currently blocked.
